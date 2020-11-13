Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Three of a kind

These fitness enthusiasts seem to have raised the bar for exercise at Dadar. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Ode to the modernists



Tyeb Mehta, Untitled, 1963; PV Janakiram, Untitled. picS/AstaGuru

Observing a demand for artworks by Indian modernists, AstaGuru has put together an e-auction of 100 works, titled Collectors Choice: Modern Indian Art from November 18 to 19. It includes pieces from the Progressive Artists' Group, and offers a broad view of the moder-nist landscape. "We wanted to create a versatile platform for seasoned and budding collectors. One of the key highlights is an Untitled, Chinese ink on paper (pasted on board) work by Tyeb Mehta from 1963. The rarity of this lot doesn't only depend on its theme; its medium makes it unique," said Siddanth Shetty, V-P, Business Strategy & Operations.

There's a gifting dilemma in Diwali 2020

With over 10,000 respondents across the country, a leading loyalty and rewards programme just released their Festive Consumer Sentiment Index that gives insight into and identifies trends in the patterns and priorities of consumer spending during the festive season. But it seems like the pandemic has dampened the gifting spirit this year. For a festival that is associated with gifts exchanged among friends and family, nearly 48 per cent respondents listed gifting as their lowest priority this year. The top priority happens to be travel, with 56 per cent expressing intent, and home décor took the second place.

Furthermore, people are really looking to get their money's worth: 77 per cent respondents listed great prices, discounts and offers as the most-preferred factor when choosing a shopping platform or space. An important aspect of festivities is food and this year, online aggregators are ruling the roost; 81 per cent stated their preference to use them while dining in, while only 12 per cent of the participants said that they

would order directly from their local restaurants.

Banking on a mystery

Very often, we go around the world to seek answers, which lie right under our nose. This is the philosophy behind RBI General Manager R Giridharan's upcoming literary crime thriller, Right Under Your Nose (Rupa). The Mumbai-based author shared that the novel revolves around the life of a cop who's tasked with solving a slew of murders of scientists. "In the book, too, the villain is so crafty that the police can't find any evidence to corner him, but finally they realise that it was right under their noses," he shared, adding that he's focused on the 'how' part of murders and the process of collecting evidence.

Reel fun for kids



A pre-lockdown edition of the festival

Like all other events this year, the Bengaluru-based International Kids Film Festival is going online, with over 150 screenings, talks and workshops being facilitated via an app called KRAYON. Starting November 20, the month-long fest will allow children to watch films from 40 countries, learn different aspects of the craft and participate in a filmmaking competition. "We wanted to create a seamless interactive experience for kids and their families. There will also be panels for filmmakers and parents, involving experts like Sonali Bendre, Nandita Das and Smriti Kiran, among others," Syed Sultan Ahmed, MD and chief learner at LXL Ideas, the organisers, told this diarist.

Another no-show



A show at the festival held earlier this year before the lockdown. pic/Facebook

"The safety of our guests was the only reason." That's what Gaurav Mashruwala, one of the organisers of Vh1 Supersonic — a big-ticket music festival held annually in Pune — told this diarist when asked whether it is indeed true that the event had been postponed from early 2021 to 2022. It means that music fest organisers are choosing to play it safe rather than be sorry. The Sunburn festival is another case in point. The organisers had announced that an on-ground event would be held in Goa in December, but then did a U-turn when faced with a backlash. Prevention is indeed better than cure.

