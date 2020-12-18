Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Free-Wheeling

A young cyclist has a field day at Juhu Chowpatty.

Tune into this opportunity



Students audition for the 2018-19 scholarship. Pic courtesy/NARENDRA DANGIYA

The performing arts industry has taken a heavy blow during the pandemic, and fellowships, grants and scholarships will be crucial to offer platforms for budding talent. NCPA, along with Citibank, is back with its scholarship [worth Rs 1,20,000 for a year] for students of Hindustani music. This year, scholarships are being offered for vocals (khayal/ dhrupad) and percussion (tabla or pakhawaj). Dr Suvarnalata Rao, head-Indian Music, NCPA, told this diarist that the initiative has been on for over three decades. "In the pandemic, we know that life in general and the art industry in particular has been disrupted. This is our contribution to the cause of arts." The recitals will be judged by a three-member panel. "The criterion for selection is the ability to give an impressive recital of a given raga/tala in its correct form," she said, adding that entries can be sent to ncpascholarships@gmail.com before January 15.

For the record



(From left) Himanshu Joshi, Amit Kilam, Rahul Ram, Tuhin Chakraborty and Nikhil Rao

This diarist still remembers being mesmerised when he first heard the strains of the song Kandisa by Indian Ocean, while sitting on a beach in Puri, Odisha, back in 2003. So, it brought back happy memories when he recently saw a rather funny and unscripted video of the band members unboxing the first batch of LPs that have been pressed for it. Bassist Rahul Ram shared, "This [record] was possible because of two techies who have started a label called Tanagya Records, which releases Indian music outside of Bollywood as LPs. They started with Abida Parveen, and now plan to release an album by Avial [Kerala alt-rockers]." Call 9819537755 to get your own copy.

My friend, Aman Nath

We'd do anything for a friend, but writing an entire book about them would truly sum up just how special a place they occupy in our life. That's exactly what businessman Yogi Vaid has done. As his close friend since childhood, hotelier Aman Nath turned 70 this week, he released a memoir titled A Remarkable Friendship (Pan Macmillan India) that traces six decades of their lives - since 1959.



Aman Nath acquired the Neemrana Fort-Palace in 198. Pic Courtesy/Neemrana Hotels

Readers will get a peek into the establishment of the Neemrana Hotels chain, which Nath founded with Francis Wacziarg, in turn pioneering heritage and conservation awareness; it also contains private correspondence between Nath and Wacziarg, as well as inputs by eminent friends and family members. About what prompted him to write the title, Vaid told this diarist, "I chose to write this book since the world sees only one aspect of my friend - and he seems to see none! So it [the book] is a mirror to him, held at a slant, so others also can see the many facets." We're sure many will be eager to observe that.

Pen a paw-some story

Among the many lessons that this year taught us, one of the most important ones would be to be compassionate. And that's what Navi Mumbai-based NGO iNaturewatch Foundation's story-writing competition for kids aims to encourage, as they have to pen their experience of how they met their pet. Reminding us how kids can often be rude or scare off animals, especially strays, founder Dr V Shubhalaxmi shared, "The aim is to raise awareness about compassion and good practices towards animals, and caring for them. This needs to start at home. We're looking for stories that reflect this quality. Children can write in sharing what was it that made them befriend the pet or stray." Think your furry friend is the best? Head to inaturewatch.org/stray-icare for details on sending their story.

Drama at the bar

We're happy to learn that Priyanka Blah, founder of spirits and cocktail publication The Dram Attic, has been appointed as Academy Chair for The World's 50 Best Bars and Asia's 50 Best Bars. The academy plays an important role in creating the list of the most impressive bars across the world. The Bengaluru-based Blah shared that she sees this as an opportunity to build a bar culture we can all be proud of. "The goal is to see better representation of South Asian bars and encourage the emergence of more great bars in the region spanning Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Burma and the Maldives."

