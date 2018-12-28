Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Sachin Tendulka

Cap space

Sachin Tendulkar adjusts a topi on his head during the inauguration of a cultural space in Vasai on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

So long, farewell

Our heartfelt condolences go out to historian William Dalrymple and his family, after he revealed recently that his father has passed away. Sir Hew Hamilton-Dalrymple was an army man who had been posted in India during Partition.

Sam, his grandson, had earlier shared with this paper how Sir Hew had even witnessed the flag-raising ceremony in Pakistan, and had been left extremely upset by all the turbulence that had unfolded.

He later returned to Scotland, his home country, where he lived with his wife, who passed away two years ago. Many of William Dalrymple's writer colleagues, such as Fatima Bhutto and Sarnath Banerjee, sent him their condolences via social media.

Local hip-hop crew are chugging off to Goa

The hip-hop crew Bombay Local will end the year on a high at the two-day Goa Hip Hop festival starting today. The crew from Nallasopara came together last year to raise social and political awareness through their music.

Now, rapper Shaikhspeare (Aamir Shaikh), the founder, and his crew of emcees, b-boys, beatboxers, graffiti artistes and DJs are set make Mumbai proud in the sunshine state, performing alongside crews from Delhi, France, the UK, US, and Portugal at this festival, which will take place in Arambol.

Milkshake it up

What's common between New York and Mumbai? Both cities love their burgers and milkshakes. How do we know this? It's because an online food aggregator has recently revealed the results of its pan-India survey on food trends.

Some other cities, though, have thrown up no surprises about what the locals there love to eat. The most popular dish in Hyderabad, for instance, is chicken biryani. And who would have guessed that Delhiites order butter chicken more than anything else!

No big fat excuse left for Mumbai cops

In a bid to keep the city's cops in top shape, a team from Dr Muffazal Lakdawala's digest health initiative will now give free consultation to obese members of Mumbai's police force every Wednesday and Saturday at the Nagpada Police Hospital.

The bariatric surgeon was joined by joint commissioner of police Santosh Rastogi and additional commissioner Atul Patil at the inauguration of the obesity clinic, where he spoke about why fitness is important for the police force, the harmful effects of obesity and the need to treat it. This isn't the first time Dr Lakdawala has engaged with obese cops, though. MP policeman Daulatram Jogawat, whom columnist Shobhaa De had fat-shamed in her tweet, too went under the surgeon's knife earlier this year to lose 65 kilos.

Vir Das has a big (bang) fan

Funnyman Vir Das discovered recently that he has a fan from an unlikely quarter. Mayim Bialik — best known for essaying the role of Amy in the sitcom, The Big Bang Theory — posted on social media that she had stumbled upon Das's latest show on an online streaming platform earlier this week, and that it had given her a lot to laugh about and reflect on.

She also hinted that she had texted fellow Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar to find out more about Das. The latter, of course, couldn't contain his excitement and replied saying he could not be a bigger fan of Biyalik's work, and that her post had made his day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates