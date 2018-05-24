Mumbai Diary: Here's what is happening in the city on Thursday

Get your fix of city happenings

Say cheers

Attend a workshop hosted by liquor enthusiast Susan Dias, who has spent a lifetime experimenting with indigenous liquors. It includes, guided tequila tastings, the mixology behind three tequila-based cocktails and a surprise brew. Rediscover the world of tequila and get introduced to various amusing ways to drink it.

On May 26, 7.30 pm to 9 pm

At Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

Call 9819682673 log on to insider.in Entry Rs 1,450

Empower with art

Sarva Shakti Mayi is an exhibition organised by the Shakti Girl's Educational Trust. Delve into the art pieces on display at this fundraising event as you help the organisation empower underprivileged girl students. The theme of the exhibition is a girl portrayed as sarva shakti mayi (which means empowered), in her many moods.

From May 24 to May 27, 10 am to 7 pm at Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy.

Call 23671983

Catch a play

Watch the tenth season of director Feroz Abbas Khan's grand play, Mughal-e-Azam. The musical, which is a tribute to filmmaker K Asif's masterpiece and an all-time classic, has won several awards and recently made its debut in Dubai.

On Today, 8 pm onwards at NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223737

Log on to bookmyshow.com (also check for other dates)

Cost Rs 500 to Rs 8,500

