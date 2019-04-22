Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

Black beauty

Kangana Ranaut looks elegantly dressed as she exits a restaurant in Juhu. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mamma Mia! Time for a feast

Most great chefs have humble beginnings, and it was no different for Beppe de Vito, who started off in his neighbourhood café while growing up in Italy. But fast forward 20 years, and de Vito is now credited with opening a slew of restaurants in Singapore, including Braci, which got its first Michelin star in 2017 and then retained it the next year.

The chef has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including the legendary Massimo Bottura, and has whipped up a storm for heads of state including ex-American President George W Bush. De Vito will now pay a visit to Mumbai this week and lay out a five-course spread at a Juhu five-star on April 25. It promises to be a dynamic affair, considering how he was also conferred with the honour of "Innovative and Bold Restaurateur" by Gastromonth, organised by Robert Parker, the legendary wine critic.

Fitting tribute for a maestro

For over four decades, generations of Indian classical musicians have been spreading the good word about the country's cultural traditions in the West. Starting from icons like Pandit Ravi Shankar to Ustad Zakir Husain, these individuals have gained tremendous recognition for the music they play. Another such person, of course, is Amjad Ali Khan. And not many people know this, but April 20 is observed as Amjad Ali Khan Day in Massachusetts.

We know this because Khan shared a photograph on social media of the certificate that was presented to him to mark the recognition. It makes for a delightful read, where the state's Governor recognises the "inspiring" work that Indian classical musicians have carried out with "great dignity". Now that's something we can all be proud of as a nation.

Feeding the hunger to learn

Last week saw the launch of an intriguing initiative called The Open Door Project in the city. Envisioned by Shantanu Prakash, founder of The Millennium Schools, a national chain of 55 private schools, it entailed opening up the premises to disadvantaged children from neighbouring areas after school hours. "The challenges in our broken education system are huge.



The project was launched at the Salaam Balak Trust in Andheri

It needs more than just the government or a handful of private players and NGOs. Being in the education space for nearly three decades has only made me realise the truth in the line 'little done, the vast undone'," Prakash told this diarist. The launch included the unveiling of the film, Bhukkad — The Hungry One, written by award-winning film maker and chief creative officer of advertising agency FCB Ulka, Swati Bhattacharya.

A page from the past

Even with all the technology we have today, the routine tasks of filling in documents and excel sheets can be quite the bummer. But a picture shared by the Godrej Archives page, which showcases the company's collection spanning over 120 years, is a throwback to the days when handwritten documents weren't just restricted to government papers.

The image is a scan of a payroll of soap factory workers from 1939 and outlines the name of the worker, occupation, rate per day and total amount. How times change.

A trunk call across the city

It can hardly be disagreed that trees are worth their weight in gold in a city as congested as Mumbai. But what with things like the planned Metro III car shed, trees in the city are under increasing jeopardy. That's why a new social media trend came as a breath of fresh air.



A photo that was posted of a tree in Vashi

It's called #fiftytrees, and involves people posting photographs one by one of 50 verdant trees that they have come across. The pics are a feast for the eyes, and let's hope that the trees themselves are never sacrificed at the altar of urbanisation.

