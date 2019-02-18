Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

Madhuri Dixit

Aaja nachle

Madhuri Dixit wows a few young participants with her moves during the filming of an episode of a TV dance show in a Malad studio over the weekend. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mid-day inspires a short story

This diarist recently happened to meet lyricist, screenwriter and comedian Varun Grover for an interesting project that he and his artist wife Raj Kumari have undertaken. The duo have co-written a coming-of-age graphic novel in Hindi, with artwork done in Madhubani style. While there, Grover told us about how the publishing world expects him to write what's more in sync with his profession; a book of poems, or satirical articles. But he instead is doing what he loves most — writing another book for children.

This time it's a collection of short stories in Hindi, which is in print at the moment. Its titular story, Paper Chor, is inspired by real life. "I subscribe to the mid-day and one more daily. A few years ago, it so happened that every day, someone would flick the mid-day from my doorstep, while leaving the other daily behind. The story is about how I caught the little thief," Grover said. We are certainly buying a copy!

Offering a plate of kindness

The reactions to the iniquitous attacks in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 38 CRPF personnel on Friday had many facets. From blood-hungry politicians promising revenge to actors calling a halt on cultural exchange. Amid all this, a restaurant in the alleys of Byculla East made a quiet promise to help. "At first we thought we could observe a minute's silence for those martyred but that wasn't enough," Siddharth Somaiya, chef and owner at Goyaa, told this diarist.

Somaiya then learnt of bharatkeveer.gov.in, a portal created by the Ministry of Home Affairs where those interested can donate to the families of India's lost bravehearts. All the proceeds from the sales on Friday night were routed to the website. "It's vital to build a community that not only serves food and alcohol, but also one that harbours a safer environment," Somaiya said.

Trumped out!

This diarist had recently ordered for a chole tikki meal from a popular chain specialising in meal boxes by using a food delivery app. The packaging was even more attractive than the food, with an instruction to "flip the box for a crazy surprise".

We weren't surprised to see the printed offer coupons, but it came with an interesting tagline that most organisations would perhaps stray away from. "Climate change is real. Don't believe Trump. Recycle!" it read. We'd like to more food joints follow suit.

Destiny's child

Gully Boy's, Kab se kab tak was pre­destined. Or so playback sin­ger Vibha Saraf who has sung the Karsh Kale song, says, in her Instagram post.

Starting with how she met Kale through a cousin three years ago, she says they kept bumping into each other in Mumbai, but never for work.

And then, nine months ago Ankur Tewari called her to sing a song after he heard her sing a Kashmiri folk song. "I realise how things just happen and intertwine, not because they 'must' but because they just have to," she posted.

Boss mum

Barely a month after the birth of baby Miraya, Mumbai-based new mom and designer Nishka Lulla, is back at work. She even posted a picture on Instagram stating the same. "But it was hardly a full day. I was only working for half the day — four hours — which is Miraya's sleeping time," Lulla told this diarist, adding that she's slowly trying to ease back into working, has already scheduled a shoot and is working on a collection for the next season.

All this, while the baby sleeps at home, under the watchful eye of Lulla's mother-in-law. Lulla, who's been at home for over a month now, says that though being away from her baby is difficult, getting back to working full time is what she aims at, because it will get difficult later.

"She's very young right now, and I'm still feeding her. It's manageable, and feels good to be back as well," Lulla adds. The young designer also recently posted a picture of her baby's face, something she was a tad wary of, as she's quite young. But, you can expect a six month or one year milestone shoot, where Miraya will be dressed in cutesy costumes, besides having a Nishka Lulla collection of her own, of course. "I love styling anyway, and now I have a life-sized doll!" Lulla confessed.

