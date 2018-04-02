Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

17 minutes of Mumbai

What if you step into your balcony to catch your breath after returning home from a long day at work, only to realise moments later that you have been locked out? That's the premise of a short film, Night Out, that stars Shriya Pilgaonkar. Directed by Anuraag Goswami for a men's lifestyle portal, the film beautifully captures the realities of a busy life in Mumbai.

From not wanting to involve the landlord because it's so hard to find a home in the city to dealing with the "handicap" of not having one's phone around, there are several moments in the 17 odd minutes that bring a I-have-been-through-this-myself smile to your face.

But above all, the film takes the idea of a romance between two people who've never met into a delightful new terrain, with Pilgaonkar doing complete justice to her role. When it comes to quality entertainment, short films seem to be leading the way.



Pic/Satej Shinde

A good hair day, Lara?

Actor Lara Dutta laughs during a touch-up break while playing judge on a reality show set in Goregaon over the weekend.

Kids with needs

Today is World Autism Day, and if there is one organisation that has taken up the cause of special children from lower-income groups, it's MANN. The not-for-profit body runs a school for these kids, and also actively encourages them to take up a part-time vocation during the summer holidays so that they are ready to enter the market once they complete their education. These jobs include anything from back-end work at offices and gyms, or chopping vegetables in restaurants. Now, they need you to support their cause. If you feel that you can help get these children placed, get in touch with the organisation at mann.org.in.

Saving the roast

Britain's bad boy of the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay, is taking it upon himself to save his nation's classic dish - the roast. The celebrated chef, known for his fiery temper as much as for his Michellin-starred restaurants, took to social media recently to tell his followers that the dish had to be 'saved', and created a handle #roastrevolution as well. Here, he egged first-timers to attempt cooking the dish, give it its due and even share photos of bad roasts, with the tease that they might stand a chance to win a surprise from him!

Sachin's Goan feast

BKC is slowly turning into a celeb- spotting zone thanks to its long list of big-ticket restaurants. One such surprise sighting last weekend was of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, accompanied by close friends, at O Pedro. The cricketer posted an image of his dinner with the caption, 'Good food, friends and family is a superb combination to make your day special. Thank you, @opedromumbai, for serving us delicious food!' A happy feast indeed.

The milling sea

One of our favourite Mumbai artists is set to return with her solo show this month. Meera Devidayal, whose last solo in 2014, drew inspiration from the city's defunct mills, keeps finding new ways to understand our metropolis.



AâÂÂÂÂÂÂwork from the Water Has Memory series

Water Has Memory, the upcoming solo, uses the sea as a metaphor for passage and refuge. "In a nutshell, we as a human race have tried to conquer the elements, but the sea is in charge. We are at its mercy," says the veteran artist, whose work can be seen at the city's T2 museum.

We are certain that her videos and paintings will strike a chord with all Mumbaikars, and all our associations with the sea, just like the mills.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates