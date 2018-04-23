Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Waiting for another tasting

Summer seems to be the time for renovations and sprucing up across kitchens in Mumbai's always-abuzz F&B landscape. Just as one of our fave Udipi eateries Cafe Madras reopened last week after renovating its kitchen, this diarist learnt that The Tasting Room in Lower Parel is also undergoing a kitchen revamp. Expected to take at least a month before the kitchen is back in action, the charming eatery known as much for its aesthetic appeal as for its continental fare, will continue to serve salads, sandwiches and alcohol. So, for those who just can't do without tucking into their delish watermelon and feta salad over a glass of red, there's no need to slip into a sombre mood.

Get set for a sonic inquiry

It's always a pleasant surprise when a musician returns after a hiatus with a fresh perspective, and a whole new sonic direction. That's what's happened with Sahej Bakshi aka Dualist Inquiry. After lying low for 18 months, Bakshi has now dropped a new single, called Mayday, and will launch another track on May 4, called Fever Dream. Mayday marks an exploration into unchartered territories, since Bakshi has made a departure from his guitar-heavy, pop-infused electronic music from the past. This track has a broody feel to it and relies heavily on samples, with an element of experimentation added in. Bakshi has been one of the mainstays of the Indian electronica scene for years now, and to see him get out of his comfort zone is a lesson for his younger peers.



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

And that's how it's done

Politician Shaina NC dons her other role as designer at a saree masterclass held in Santacruz over the weekend.

Kick off summer

Here's a fashion store that also propogates a lifestyle. Le Mill will be having a series of fitness workshops for what they call #WellnessMonth. On the list are Cindy Jourdain (bootcamp), Aditya Shroff (yoga and movement class) and Remika (breath work and sound bath). An annual feature, we are told that fitness is dear to its co-founders, Cecilia Morelli Parikh and Julie Leymarie's lives, and they believe in selling a lifestyle and not just a product. January is cliched to make a fitness resolution, so they they picked April.

Nothing political about it

Far from the heat and dust of politics in India, we spotted this refreshingly different post by former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The leader was in the United States to deliver a lecture at Berkeley, and decided to take time off by cycling in and around San Francisco. Going by his posts, he seemed to have enjoyed biking on the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. This must have come as cool relief considering Abdullah had to face the heat by trolls who insisted that he had to leave his talk at the prestigious institution even before completing it due to pro-separatists sloganeering that took the sheen off his session. Now that's what we call cooling off, and feeling good about it as well.

When a former PM remembers

Ever since its opening in August 2017, The Partition Museum in Amritsar, which is a repository of of personal histories, artefacts and archival records of the Partition, has had several high-profile visitors. Several writers, and industrialists from Mumbai have visited it; in fact, Canadian President Justin Trudeau too left a poignant message in its visitors' book on his maiden tour of India. Last month, it was former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and wife Gursharan Kaur's turn. But the visit culminated in a deeper association with the museum when recently, Singh, a Partition survivor himself, recorded his personal history for its collection. Born in 1932 in Gah, Pakistan, he appeared for his matriculation exams amidst riots, and didn't receive his results due to Partition. He re-wrote the exam in India in 1948. He also shared that as an undergraduate student at Hindu College in Amritsar, he often studied in the Motilal Nehru Library, next to the town hall, in which the museum is housed.