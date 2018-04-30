Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

That's my guy!

Shano Hanspal, celeb hairstylist Hakim Aalim's wife, poses beside a frame that features him as part of a photo exhibition opening at a Lower Parel mall over the weekend. Pic/Bipin Kokate



Sree Goswami

New pathways

Now in its fifth outing at one of the most sought-after art fairs in the world, Project 88 has a fine selection of artists for the event this time around. At Frieze New York this week, the Mumbai gallery is set to have a booth showing artists Hemali Bhuta, Munem Wasif, Rohini Devasher, Neha Choksi, Amitesh Shrivastava, Prajakta Potnis and Sandeep Mukherjee.



Neha Choksi

Sree Goswami, the gallerist, tells us that the selection of works is hooked around the theme of using analogue tools and techniques to "stake out new territory". Choksi's use of gold leaves, Wasif's cyanotypes and Bhuta's use of scrap letterpresses are all part of this selection, Goswami tells us. We wish Project 88 all the best.



Soumitra Chatterjee and Sharmila Tagore in Apur Sansar

Remembering Manik-da

Bombaywallahs, like this diarist, might not have been lucky to have breathed the same air or walked down the same lanes as the great Satyajit Ray did. But his written works, yes, we have read. And re-read. The much-awaited release of Travails with the Alien by Ray took place over the weekend, in Delhi (sniff, sigh) and we can't wait to get our hands on a copy.



Satyajit Ray

The launch, by publishers (HarperCollins India) and the Society for the Preservation of Satyajit Ray Archives, also held the Annual Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture that was delivered by none other than veteran actor Sharmila Tagore who entered the film industry because of Ray, and acted in five of his works including Apur Sansar (1959) and Devi (1960).



Sharmila Tagore

"It's always a privilege to relive my association with Satyajit Ray. The memorial lecture gives me another opportunity to do that. I continue to be amazed by the range of Manik-da's achievements. Today, we release a book on his work in the sphere of science fiction, Travails with the Alien. It reveals yet another aspect of his versatile genius," she shared before heading to the lecture.

Potterheads, there's more fun!

Potterheads listen up! A new game launched by Portkey Games called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, offers the complete Hogwarts experience. Here you can attend flying lessons, visit your chosen house's common room, enrage Snape, or simply make new friends. The game allows you to steer the narrative by giving characters intriguing backstories and in every conversation the choices you make dictates your character. What's more, Harry Potter royalty such as Dame Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, and Gemma Jones have returned to lend their voices to the game. Excited? You should be!

Puppetry inside a library

Those who dig getting a dose of storytelling from puppetry will love the sound of this. Traditional puppeteer, Gunduraji (seated, in white) opened his box filled with stories and shared them at a Mumbai Local event over the weekend. The eighth-generation shadow puppeteer from Karnataka regaled all who had packed into the cutesy MCubed Library in Bandra. The storyteller was accompanied by Anurupa Roy, puppet designer and director.



Nikhil Chinapa

Nikhil kicks off a new venture

The T20 2018 may be on in full swing, but it wouldn't be wrong to say that football has become quite the rage in India, what with celeb-owned teams in popular leagues and even football clubs boasting of famous faces as players.

The latest entrant to the scene is VJ and TV star Nikhil Chinapa who has launched his semi-professional team, Vulcans FC. "Been kicking around an imaginary football in my head for a while (and all through the MTV Roadies journey)," said Chinapa, ahead of the team's first football match in Delhi over the weekend. And its schedule already looks packed with matches in May, June and July. Here's wishing the team lives long and prospers.

