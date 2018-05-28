Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Beer lovers in Mumbai would recognise the name, Gregory Kroitzsh, the man who gave the city The Barking Deer, our very first microbrewery. While the brewery was taken over by a Delhi-based brand last year, this bit of news is about Kroitzsh's Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist wife Geeta Anand. "Very proud of Geeta. I know she'll be a superb prof," Kroitzsh announced on Facebook with a link to the news of Anand joining the faculty of the prestigious UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.



Geeta Anand and Gregory Kroitzsh

Anand has been a journalist for 27 years, and has worked with international publications such as The Boston Globe, The New York Times (as a foreign correspondent in India), and The Wall Street Journal. She was part of a team of reporters that won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize in explanatory journalism for a series on the impact of corporate scandals in America. Anand is also the author of The Cure: How a Father Raised $100 Million–And Bucked the Medical Establishment – In a Quest to Save His Children. It was also made into a CBS movie starring Harrison Ford. Perfect time to say cheers!

Sanjay, the artist

Sanjay Chhel is a man of many talents. A lyricist, and dialogue writer for hit films such as Rangeela (1995) and a director, we hear that Chhel is also an artist who specialises in abstract pieces.



Sanjay Chhel

The self-taught artist's works will be part of Man & the Moon — My Abstract Journey, a group show held by Gujarat Visual Artists Association, at Jehangir Art Gallery starting tomorrow.

Trunk call from Switzerland

Contemporary Indian artist Owais Husain is making news in the resort town of Bad Ragaz in Switzerland. The artist's multi-media installation, Empires of Memory, is currently on view at the Bad RagARTZ — the 7th Swiss Triennial Festival of Sculpture, which features works of 77 international artists from 17 countries.



Owais Husain

Earlier exhibited at Vida Downtown Dubai for Art Week Dubai 2017, the piece is a 15ft installation of seven steel trunks.

The trunks carry LED screens, which play videos with configurations of images of nature and figures that are a visual manifestation and commentary on themes such as identity, displacement and memory, which are close to Husain as a diaspora artist. Empires of Memory will be on view at Bad RagARTZ till November 4.

A queen-size feat

On Menstrual Hygiene Day today, Mumbai has a young change-maker to be proud of. Deane De Menezes (in pic, in yellow), who founded the organisation, Red is the New Green, which strives to eliminate the social stigma and economic inequality attached to menstruation, while providing safe waste disposal solutions, has been selected for the Queen's Young Leader Award.

Established by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, the annual award is given in recognition of leadership skills by individuals between the ages of 18 and 29, from Commonwealth nations. "We realised that while on the one hand the problem is of awareness and access to affordable sanitary products, safe and eco-friendly waste disposal is a huge concern on the other," says De Menezes, 24, who has been working to address these issues at the community level. She will travel to the UK next month to receive the award. You go, girl.

Aam appeal

For most Indians, memories of summer are incomplete without mangoes. Whether you're a fan of the fruit or not, it's hard to ignore the scores of boxes that pile up at every fruit stall in the city. Banking on the love and pride that Indians have for this stately fruit, The Good Indian Child's Guide series (HarperCollins) is out with a new title on eating mangoes.

Written by Natasha Sharma, the book offers an illustrated guide to the different varieties of mangoes (illustrated by Shreya Sen) and also features a personality quiz that tells you what sort of a mango eater you are. Written for ages seven and above, we love the moral of this book — eat more mangoes and read more books!

I need sunglasses, dad



The heat seems to bother actor Tushhar Kapoor's son, Laksshya, as he exits an activity centre in Bandra last Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

