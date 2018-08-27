Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

(From left) Jayant and Rekha Barve and Jaya Bachchan

All in the families

Everyone knows that noted gastroenterologist Dr Jayant Barve, known to treat Amitabh Bachchan, is fashion designer Nachiket Barve's father. The interesting bit though is the support Jaya Bachchan extends toward Barve junior. She was also present at his recent show at the ongoing fashion week. In a family of doctors, Nachiket is the only designer. "My father has been their doctor for over 30 years.



Amitabh Bachchan

They have seen me since I was a young child. I have had the chance to style both, her, and Mr Bachchan for films and in real life. She is a wonderful tastemaker and has a great understanding of craft, textiles and colour. She was the first person to see my Gen Next collection [his debut at Lakmé Fashion Week] years ago. They have been wonderful supporters and it's a privilege and pleasure," Barve told this diarist about the bond between the

two families.

When that curry smell spreads

India appears as a clearer pin on the global culinary map with every passing day. Whether it's chef Gaggan Anand being celebrated worldwide or most recently, Indian restaurant, Bombay Quay being shortlisted as the best curry restaurant in the annual Curry Life National Awards in UK.

Although run by a Bangladeshi family, the two-year old eatery celebrating North Indian cuisine seems to have won hearts. "It makes me very happy, we're thrilled to be heading into the finals," restaurant manager Jangir Alam told a leading newspaper in the UK. While this qualifies as a super proud moment for desi cuisine it also made us think of how the "curry smell" means something else now.

Launching love and life

As teacher and author Veera Sanjana lifted the lid off her latest book, a collection of quotes on love and life titled Love Bytes Life Hacks, peeps from tinsel town, namely comedian Cyrus Broacha and anchor Parizad Kolah Marshall, dropped in to launch the book and show their support.



(From left) Marshall, Broacha and Sanjana launch her book over the weekend. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Sanjana's story is a compelling one. Despite being plagued with several medical conditions, she hasn't given up and continued to assert herself. At the launch, Sanjana read excerpts from her book and engaged the audience in a conversation about life and love.

A bite into the Big Apple

We thought the Jaipur Literature Festival couldn't get bigger with this year's illustrious line-up of speakers including Neil Gaiman and Zadie Smith, but we have been proved wrong. Apart from an impressive list, the festival is also heading to New York next month.



William Dalrymple

Hosted by Asia Society and Museum in partnership with the South Asia Institute, speakers include Shashi Tharoor, and William Dalrymple. There's also a sufi performance by Zila Khan.

Do your bit with art

Art has always been a way of bringing people together, whether it's a wall painting or a towering sculpture that raises heads in unison. Saffronart, an art auction house will now soon be giving collectors the opportunity to contribute towards the Kerala flood relief through an online fundraiser.



Artwork by Ram Kumar

It features 32 contemporary and modern Indian artworks by prominent artists including Ram Kumar, Manjit Bawa, KG Subramanyan, Riyas Komu and Thota Vaikuntham. With sale proceeds (in part or full) going to the Government of Kerala Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund there will be no buyer's premium.



Riyas Komu

Who run the world? Girls



Host and comedienne Mallika Dua and actor Radhika Apte share a quick exchange during the shoot of Dua's interview series at a Goregaon studio. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

