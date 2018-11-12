Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

Pic/Sameer Markande

Where there is a wheel, there is a way

Aiming to show that fitness shouldn't come at a cost, a special traditional wear Cycle Rally of five kms was organised at Bandra West, in a run-up to the upcoming seventh edition of an industrial house-backed pinkathon.

The Nauvari Cycle Rally aimed to inspire women to take up fitness regardless of their attire. Milind Soman, Pinkathon founder, said, "We want to change the mindset of women. We want women to imbibe a fitness habit and workout in whatever they wear, be it saris, salwar kameez or even hijabs. Clothes should not become deterrent to women's fitness."

Bhojpur to the bay

The much-loved The Bombay Canteen recently took their in-house chefs on a Bhojpuri culinary tour. " Our Friday staff meals are used as ways to inspire our cooks to research and learn more about regional and community-driven cuisines.

We pick a team of cooks through lots, a fortnight prior, decide on a team leader and give the team enough time to plan and organise a delicious spread," Thomas Zacharias, chef partner, told this diarist.

The Bhojpuri fare was whipped up by chef Kartikeya Sinha who wanted to showcase the food of his roots. The spread included halwai mutton curry, saag channa, kadhi badhi, oal ka chokha, and makhane ki kheer. It would be interesting to see if any of these dishes make it to the TBC menu anytime soon.

Spanish sounds

We were in for a treat when we recently visited Uno Mas, a new Spanish restaurant in BKC. Two musicians — Karim Ellaboudi and Deepak Verma — were playing music that was in keeping with the eatery's theme.

And now we hear that another city musician, Emmanuel Simon will play a set of Spanish tunes at the venue. So will this be a regular affair? We called Priyanka Sharma, co-founder, who said, "Right now, we are concentrating on creating the vibe of a fiesta. But eventually, we might explore different music."

These women have winning words

Indian authors are doing us proud worldwide. Most recently, we learnt that Sujata Massey's A Murder on Malabar Hill has been nominated for 10th annual Goodreads Choice Awards, a yearly award programme wherein users vote for nominated books, in the Best Mystery and Thriller category.



Sujata Massey

Meanwhile, journalist Swati Chaturvedi, who wrote I am a Troll: Inside the Secret World of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Digital Army, has been honoured with the Press Freedom Award for Courage at the first award ceremony organised by the UK chapter of Paris-based Reporters Sans Frontieres.



Swati Chaturvedi

Chaturvedi's book, published in 2016, exposes online trolls affiliated with the BJP and how they "incite online communal tension and abuse, and sexually harass journalists and anyone who questions them".

A question that needs an answer

There was a fair amount of brouhaha over Tipu Sultan in Karnataka over the weekend. Certain BJP leaders in the state were fuming from the ears about what they saw as "Muslim appeasement" by the ruling Congress and JD(S)government in Karnataka, in celebrating the birth of a person whom Union MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde earlier labelled as a "brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist".

So imagine their red-faced reactions when President of India Ram Nath Kovind, during his speech in Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha, referred to the warrior dying a "heroic death while fighting against the British". And this led writer-activist Kavita Krishnan to raise a pertinent question on Twitter.

"So @BJP4India, is President Kovind an anti-national also?" she wrote. We will leave it to you to figure out the answer.

Pakde Rehna



Siddharth Roy Kapur does not let go of wife Vidya Balan's hand as she halts to oblige a fan for a selfie outside a restaurant in Bandra, on Sunday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

