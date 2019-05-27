Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

The dhai kilo ka haath goes up in a victory sign as Sunny Deol, newly elected MP from Gurdaspur, returns to Mumbai on Sunday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

You win

The joke's on you

Diet Sabya, the Instagram account known for its hawk-eye approach to designer pieces that may be a tad too "inspired", has spared none - Aditi Rao Hydari and Shahid Kapoor's outfits and Mallika Dua's jewellery collection Its latest accusation, wherein it claims that the pink tulle dress by Shehla Khan that Shibani Dandekar wore is a copy, however, got booed by followers who asked the admins not to put up content for the sake of commenting. Others pointed out that "similar colour doesn't mean it's a copy". The account recently received backlash from the fashion and film fraternity when it stated that designer Anamika Khanna's pink lehenga, which Sonam Kapoor wore, was a copy, too.

Online dating 101

What kind of a texter are you? "Hey! How are you? Let's meet on Friday?" Or, "Heyyy, how are you doing? Wanna do something this Friday?" When Under 25, a channel that creates content relevant for the Indian youth, asked this question, it resonated with many who prefer to find love on dating sites. In a discussion it organised recently where Shrishti Dixit, Rohan Joshi, Aranya Johar (in pic) and Rega Jha spoke about love in the time of the Internet, the panelists shared tips on how to talk to people on dating apps. Need a primer? The video will be up today.

The rumour meals are churning

At a foodie gathering recently, this diarist overheard tattle that hinted at interesting developments in the F&B world. In March this year, you read about actor Shilpa Shetty and chef Kelvin Cheung joining hands as business partners in this paper, where Shetty revealed that they are looking at opening outlets of their popular Bandra-based seafood restaurant, Bastian, in Andheri and SoBo. Now, we hear, the latter is likely to come up in Worli, and intriguingly in place of the now-shut Shiro. And if rumours are to be believed, then there's a possibility that chef Boo Kim, who's back in the city and who remained tight-lipped about his on-going projects, is working on a Korean restaurant in partnership with the Sun and Moon chef. We'll have to wait and watch how true this skinder is.

Bam! He did it

Bhuvan Bam's star seems to be on a never-ending rise. Earlier this year, he became the first Indian YouTuber to cross 10 million subscribers (the number now stands at over 13 million). Then, he went on to win a slew of awards, including the Instagram award for Entertainer of the Year. Now, there is another reason for the multi-faceted performer to sport a broad smile. Over the weekend, he won the title of Global Entertainer Of The Year 2019 at Cannes, where the first ever World Blogger Awards were held. Chosen from YouTubers around the world - including three from India - a visibly excited Bam said, "This award rewards all my hard work and perseverance, and I dedicate it to my BB Ki Vines army for always believing in me and never giving up. Onward and upwards now!"

Bhagat's got a piece of advice

If there was any iota of doubt about which way Chetan Bhagat's political leanings lie, the author made it clear recently when he wrote a tweet, specifically addressed to actor Swara Bhasker (below), comedian Kunal Kamra and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. "I may not agree with you but I admire your work and passion. Just a suggestion. The best thing you can do to help our democracy is not hate Modi govt, but force opposition to change.

Say clearly who needs to go - we all know who it is [sic]." The post received several responses ("Who asks opposition to change?") and then came the awaited replies. "I don't agree with you and I don't admire your work," said Kamra in his signature style, while Rathee chose a milder, "The best thing for our democracy would be that Modi govt protects institutions, let independent, competent intellectuals handle their working..."

A proud moment

Contemporary artist Nalini Malani has become the first Indian to win the prestigious Joan Miro Prize for 2019. Fundacio Joan Miro, the Spanish art museum that gives the award, recognised the JJ School of Art alumna for her "long-standing commitment to the silenced and the dispossessed all over the world, most particularly women". Born in Karachi, Mumbai-based Malani's work is influenced by her experience as a refugee of the Partition of India. Our congratulations.

