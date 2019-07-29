Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

Janhvi Kapoor

Balancing act?

With a tub of ice cream in one hand and a ball in the other, Janhvi Kapoor lets us in on how she plans to indulge herself over the weekend, and work it off too. Pic/Shadab Khan

Art of learning with Bose

As in life, when it comes to art, one never stops learning. The biggest impediment to an artist's career is if he allows himself to stagnate. Unless he keeps his mental batteries constantly charged, they will rust like moss gathering on surface that hasn't been tended.

It was thus heartening to see Bose Krishnamachari — one of the city's foremost artists — post on social media how he's been doing the rounds of some of the best galleries in the city, soaking in the artwork.

Krishnamachari posted photographs of the works he had seen while on an art-watching spree at Tarq, Art Musings and Chemould Prescott Road. Now, that should be a lesson for all budding artists who seek constant self-improvement.

An anniversary to cherish

Gone are the days when best-out-of-waste competitions were about making flowers out of pencil shavings. For one such event held recently at his eight-year-old son Shubh's school, mid-day's IT head Priyank Sheth decided to help him fashion a jacket and bow tie out of the paper bag the newspaper's 40th anniversary issue arrived in last month.

"Shubh's school has been focussing on recycling in various ways, and through this competition, I thought it would be a good idea to reuse mid-day's anniversary bag to make his attire on a day that also happened to be his birthday!" Sheth said. mid-day lives on even after its sell-by date!

An actor-actor conflict

The video of a tigress in UP's Pilibhit district being beaten to death by villagers made many rub their eyes in disbelief last week. What it also led to was a Twitter spat between Dia Mirza and Randeep Hooda.



Randeep Hooda and Dia Mirza

It started with Mirza sharing a report, pulling out a quote from a former field director of a tiger reserve who questioned the forest officials' ability to protect wildlife. To this, Hooda replied saying that it was a sweeping accusation, and that it isn't just the NGOs that protect animals. The war of words continued when last checked, and we don't see it ending any time soon.

Rain, rain, go away

We've all fought Mumbai's infamous rains in the last few days, so much so that a few events in the city had to be cancelled including youth theatre movement Thespo's open house on Saturday. Designer Rina Dhaka, who was to shoot with actor Amrita Rao at a Parel eatery, had to change plans after it got flooded.

Musician Abhilasha Sinha who is on a tour of five cities, had to reschedule her Friday performance to Tuesday. "We had reached the Khar venue and were setting up. An hour before the gig, we realised that it had got too flooded for people to come — Linking Road and SV Road were blocked. Luckily, we got another date at the same venue. We were stuck in the area and hung out at a taproom nearby," the singer-songwriter, who will be performing with city-based musicians Kamakshi Khanna and Ramya Pothuri, told this

diarist.

Saaz, all over again

In 1997, music lovers got a treat from Sai Paranjpye when she directed Saaz, a film loosely based on incidents from the lives of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

For, apart from the plot, the Shabana Azmi and Aruna Irani-starrer also had compositions by Yashwant Dev, Zakir Hussain, Bhupen Hazarika and Raj Kamal. The good news is, an HD version of the film is now available for free viewing on YouTube. Time for a rewatch, we say.

