Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

mumbai

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

32 all out

We wonder why some women, even beauties, choose to mask their face while cracking up. Shraddha Kapoor is all coy at a film promotion in Juhu on Saturday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Global flavours

Mumbai's foodscape has grown so much over the years that there is a vast variety of cuisine available in the city at present. These days, you can head out for a meal and get a taste of places as diverse as Spain and Japan. But still, there are some parts of the world whose food you'd be hard-pressed to find here. That problem will now be solved with a dinner that all 29 consulates in Mumbai will collectively host, aptly called Melting Pot. Apart from familiar cuisines such as those from Thailand and the US, people will be able to taste more offbeat dishes from places like Jordan, Estonia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Poland. What's more, the proceeds will go towards four city-based charities.

A SoBo icon makes a comeback

Youngsters in SoBo had let out a collective sigh of grief when Headquarters, the iconic bar in Colaba, closed down one and a half years ago. But the good news for them is that the place has now been relaunched at the same spot where it used to stand since 1989. A spokesperson told this diarist, "We decided to revamp the place, which was earlier modelled on the lines of a sports bar, and get into the gastronomical trends that are prevalent right now. So, we have rebranded the place entirely and introduced a menu that has food from all over the world, including Chinese and European. We had also mulled the idea of changing the name, but decided against it since the recall value of Headquarters was too strong."

Sending a love letter to a bygone era

Ask yourself this: when was the last time you wrote a letter to someone. Not an email, not an SMS, but an actual letter written with pen on paper. Chances are that you did so in the last century. That's how far the world has moved from the endearing concept of pouring your heart out to someone in a letter. "Why bother when a few simple clicks can get the job done?" we seem to think. So, a social media thread warmed our hearts and took us back to times gone by. Called #survivingpostboxesofindia, it involves people posting photographs of the typical red postboxes they come across, which, in today's world, seems as out of place as Rip Van Winkle seemed to his townsfolk when he woke up after sleeping for 20 years.

Something to talk about

Many women hide the fact that they have got a hysterectomy done. That's what Anoushka Shankar found out after she, too, got her uterus surgically removed and spoke to people about it. So, the sitar maestro decided to take matters into her own hands. In a long social media post, Shankar has revealed why she got the procedure done, and why she has decided to come out in the open about it. "I look back and grieve for my younger self, and all the girls I knew, for how much we were expected to cope with in silence. I have always thought of myself as someone who comfortably shares thoughts and experiences. Yet I look back and realise that I allowed my internalised embarrassment and shame around my sexual health, and my period in particular, to remain unchallenged all these years. So [I decided to talk about this subject]," the talented musician wrote.



(Left) The magazine cover that featured Kate Winslet; and (right) the one with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on it.

The heights of copying a photo

The people behind Diet Sabya, the social media page that calls out designers who copy from others, are at it again. This time, they have pointed out the suspicious similarities in a cover photograph featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and another that has Kate Winslet of Titanic fame in it. Both photos have the respective actress hanging from a ladder on the roof of a building in New York, with the city's skyline in the background. Some users have also said that there is another cover photo featuring Julia Roberts that is on the same lines. The magazine that features the former Ms World is one that designers Shane and Falguni Peacock have launched. Take a look at the photo above and decide for yourself how far it seems to have been copied from the other one.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates