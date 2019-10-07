Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Not without the sandesh

Rani Mukerji makes sure cousin Ayan Mukerji has his share of dessert at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu that her family has helmed for years. Pic/Satej Shinde

Art meets music in SoBo

There's something brewing in guitarist Randolph Correia's funky mind that time will soon reveal in full detail. But this diarist can tell you that it involves a new video that he is shooting for with a rather unusual collaborator. Correia has teamed up with artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh, a part of whose new installation at a Kala Ghoda art gallery will feature in the video. "Sahil [Arora, gallery owner] suggested to someone that I come and do something at his place. I was then approached with the offer of collaborating [with Shaikh] on the installation," Correia, who is in pioneering rock band Pentagram, said, explaining how the process came about. But he remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the video, though he also assured us that when the time is right, we'd be the first to know.

What readers want from writers

"Most Indian authors are self promoting, delusional narcissists." When author Ravi Subramanian recently posted the statement, as a poll on Twitter, little did he know that the responses would shock him. "Out of boredom, I went on Instagram. Almost all the posts by authors were very in your face. None were about the books they were reading, what they were doing to improve the reading habits of people or what people are reading. Instead, they posted about themselves or about personal aspects of their life which had no relevance to their readers. So, on impulse, I posted this query. That said, I don't think I behave any differently than those authors," he told this diarist. With only 11 per cent of the 2,000 respondents disagreeing with the statement, perhaps, it's time for writers to take a cue.



Suniel and Mana Shetty at the banquet

Look who turned 15

One of the city's most popular banquets and celebratory venues for B-town, especially in the 2000s, Blue Sea, turned 15 last week. And to commemorate the occasion, they are going all out with a new menu as well as a sushi buffet on a conveyor belt. Ashay Desai, its general manager and corporate chef, told this diarist, "The menu will feature more regional and international cuisine that is tasty and Instagrammable."

Chef Mindy's easy samosas

Trust Mindy Kaling to infuse humour in everything she does. Recently, the American comedian of Indian origin put on the apron for an IGTV video where she shared a recipe of easy-peasy samosas, with her own twist. To make things quick, she picked puff pastry sheets and while making the filling, added a personal favourite — raisins — urging her viewers to give them a try before judging her. But she saved the best for the last, when she introduced Americans to garam masala, almost making a presidential candidate-like pitch for the spice mix. The oven-baked samosas weren't exactly like their desi counterpart, but full marks to Kaling for being a sport and calling them "Frankenstein" herself!

Heights of hypocrisy

The prime minister has a message for his chief minister #aarey [sic]," comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted, coupled with a video that certainly got people talking about politicians and their false environment protection promises. In a meme format, the 50-second clip showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi chatting up with Bear Grylls when he appeared on Man vs Wild. Here, Modi is seen narrating the story of his humble upbringing. "We were very poor... So, my uncle thought that we should sell the wood used to light the stove," he is quoted saying. The venture didn't take shape as the PM's grandmother had said that wood has life and cannot be cut. Now, if only Maharashtra's CM could miraculously read Kamra's tweet and do a turnaround.

