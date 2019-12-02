Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dekho iska car-nama

Varun Dhawan looks like he's having some trouble getting into his vehicle, outside his office in Juhu. Pic/Satej Shinde

A long journey

St Xavier's College in Colaba has a rich history, proof of which lies in the fact that it celebrated its 150th anniversary this year. The institution will now conclude the festivities with a grand inaugural mass planned for December 7.



At the inaugural mass that was held to mark the 150th anniversary celebrations

"This one is going to be an intimate affair that will be held at the heritage quadrangle on our premises. The theme is nostalgia and we are trying to set up a classroom on the basketball court. There are also posters and banners that will be put up to convey the feel of the old days, and the food items will reflect the canteen dishes of yore," Fr Roy Pereira, director, Xavier Development Programme, told this diarist.

A new chapter for this publishing house

Founded in 2012, Duckbill, the independent publisher of books and digital products for children and teens, has been recognised for its quality content.



Lavanya Karthik

This year, it also won the award for Publisher of the Year at the Publishing Next awards. Now, the house established by Sayoni Basu and Anushka Ravishankar, has been acquired by publishing giant Penguin Random House (PRH) India, giving another exclusive imprint for children's books in addition to Puffin.

Sohini Mitra, associate publisher, PRH India said, "Through its books, Duckbill has addressed many topics that are relevant for this day and age and the recognition that they have received is supremely well deserved."

Basu will assume the responsibility of consulting editor. Speaking about what prompted the move, she told this diarist, "As a small four-people publishing [team] we were facing serious challenges getting our books out to the market. PRH's amazing sales and marketing network will help us reach many more readers."

This lion is coming roaring in

Sound systems first emerged in Jamaica's musical tradition in the 1950s, when disc jockeys would load a truck up with generators, turntables and massive speakers, before driving it around and starting a party on the streets. It eventually became a significant part of reggae culture, and the practice spread to different parts of the world, including India in late 2015.

That's when an outfit called Reggae Rajahs unveiled the 10,000 Lions Sound System in Goa, and it has been a part of Goa Sunsplash, the country's premier festival when it comes to Jamaican music, ever since. Later, scene veteran Taru Dalmia also formed the BFF Sound System, which he employs to spread his protest music across the country. But coming back to 10,000 Lions, it will make its Mumbai debut later this week at a launch party for the festival that will be held at a Khar venue. The gig will also feature the city's hip-hop mainstays Swadesi and Dopeadelicz, Rapohopper, a young crew from Amravati, and DJs Uri and Harbour Dubs. This one promises to be a loud affair.

Wearing a new hat

We had recently reported in this paper about author Amish's new role as the director of the Nehru Centre in London. Now, he has put on another hat, that of an expert on the quiz show that Amitabh Bachchan hosts, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amish recently appeared on an episode to help a contestant out. He was on video call from London, and spoke about the importance of reading books in today's times. Now that's one message we would love to spread as well.

For the love of all things bombay

The sights and sounds of Cavel and its communities took centre stage when Sunday mid-day writer Jane Borges (centre) released her book, Bombay Balchao, over the weekend. Editor Naresh Fernandes and author Amrita Mahale discussed the charms of the many Bombays that come to life in the title. Pic/Ashish Raje

