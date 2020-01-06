Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A family that laughs together...

Shweta Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli share a joke after a film screening at a Juhu venue. Pic /Satej Shinde

Lost in translation

A lot of people have accused the government of constantly shifting the goalpost when it comes to the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act. Have there really been no discussion on it like the Prime Minister claimed? Is it really all about giving shelter to persecuted people? These are some of the questions we still don't have clear answers to. A satirical platform called The Desh Bhakt has now called out the government for being cagey on the issue. In a series of tweets, they posted sarcastic answers for what the government would provide on Google Translate. For example, the platform states that the government would reply "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" if you search for "GDP growth is at 4.5%". Similarly, if you wrote "Economy is down", the answer would be "Don't get into maths". It's satire, for sure, but is it also a sign of our times?

Austria chalo

Ballet artiste Ashley Lobo has been invited to Austria's prestigious Landestheater once again to put up a show, in 2021. It was in 2017 that the dancer performed there for the first time and came back fascinated. While Lobo chose to do a piece on Yama the last time around, this time, it will be themed on Buddha and his path of balance. He is known to use themes from nature in his work such as birth, death and fire. "Art must be based on your personal and spiritual exploration of life and purpose. Birth, passion, death and balance are all facets of that.," he told this diarist.

Shining bright in the Big Apple

There seems to be no stopping Sabyasachi Mukherjee. After earlier collaborating with fashion giants like Christian Louboutin, the ace designer has made yet another mark on the global map. This time, he has collaborated with Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury department store in New York, for exclusive pieces of jewellery that he will create.

Bergdorf Goodman is to New York what Harrod's is to London. In 1914, it became the first couturier to sell ready-to-wear clothing, cementing its name in the annals of fashion history. Safe to say that Sabyasachi, too, has reached a stature that is legendary.

Is this love that they are feeling?

Satyadeep Misra married fellow actor Aditi Rao Hydari, but the two separated later on. We are assuming that they have moved on and are now just friends. But the question is, is there more than friendship brewing between Misra and designer Masaba Gupta. The actor recently posted a photo of their legs placed maybe a little too comfortably close together, while they were lazing by a beach. In no way are we confirming that they are a couple. But if they ever do come out publicly, remember where you read it first.

Don't be fooled

You have to hand it to some people for their ingenuity, even if it's dangerously insidious. The government has started a drive where it is asking people to give a missed call on a certain number to register support for the CAA. A message with that same number then started doing the rounds, asking people to dial it for a free Netflix subscription, in order to increase the number of CAA "supporters". Netflix called the post out, saying, "If you want free subscription use someone else's account like the rest of us." Well played.

