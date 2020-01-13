Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Master and muse

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is snapped moments before his performance near the steps of the Town Hall (Asiatic Society) over the weekend. Pic/Ashish Raje

Back to Bombay

Poet, novelist and musician Jeet Thayil is going to be back with a new novel this month. In his debut title Narcopolis, which was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2012, Thayil explored 1970s Bombay, and in his upcoming one, Low (Faber & Faber), he returns to the city. Centred around a man named Dominic Ullis who has discovered that his wife Aki has committed suicide, it delves into the underbelly of Bombay as the protagonist flees to the city with a bag of drugs for one final party, where the misadventures begin.

Here's a roaring line-up

The sort of goodwill that Control Alt Delete — Mumbai's very own crowd-funded festival — has built over the years is evident in the way it has scaled up. And the line-up for the 12th edition to be held on February 1 and 2 at Roaring Farm in Malad has been announced. It features big-ticket acts like BFR Soundsystem (in pic) and newer ones like National Animal. Organiser Nikhil Udupa told this diarist, "The whole idea is to showcase a variety of sounds and bring artistes down to Mumbai for the first time, so that the audience gets something new."

Look who is going places

Comedian Vir Das is making headlines globally — a screenshot of the world map he posted on social media is proof. It was a Google Maps update showcasing the number of places Das visited in 2019 — a total of 19 countries/regions. "I need to fill up some of those empty spots with the #LovedTour this year. I see some empty continents," he wrote. This sent his followers on a joking spree. "We are eagerly waiting for you here in Antarctica, Vir!" one wrote. While another suggested, "Try the Arctic," a smart aleck said, "Aap sir humara PM ban gaye." Well, let's see if Das beats his record in 2020.

Artistes stepping up for Aarey

Currently, the country is a hotbed of dissension for various causes — the JNU protests, CAA and NRC. But it wasn't too long ago when Mumbaikars occupied Aarey Colony with placards to protest the Government's decision of felling trees for the construction of a Metro shed. And even though the Supreme Court's interim ban offered a glimmer of hope for the moment, there's a larger fight ahead. This forms the genesis of a social media platform called Artistes for Aarey. On its Facebook page, it states that it is "of the artistes, by the artistes... but, for Aarey forest". It also encourages artistes from all spectrums to come together and contribute work that is dedicated to the forest, thus keeping the conversation alive.

Gul's Delhi food diaries

Gul Panag offered bits of nostalgia to her Instagram followers. She posted a picture of herself eating a sandwich at Yari Road's Saathi Fast Food and became a tad philosophical in the caption. "Over the years, one gets accustomed to a few 'finer' things. Things that we think will give us greater happiness and joy. 'Fine dining' for instance. How many Michelin stars must a place have for you to enjoy the food? And the experience?" she asked. Panag then reminisced about her Delhi days. "Grabbing a bite at Saathi... brought me more joy and contentment than I've experienced in a meal in a very long time. It took me back years. To a time HE and I would eat at local shawarma joints (anyone remember Arabian Nights near Priya, Vasant Vihar Delhi ?) When we had little money and lots of time. When 3-4 hours of sleep felt great. When we would leave for impromptu road trips. At 4 pm. To #Siriska [sic]," she wrote, leaving many Delhiites to take a walk down memory lane, too.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates