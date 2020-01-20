Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

I've got you

Lyricist Gulzar participates in the Mumbai Marathon with members of a non-profit, on Sunday. Hundreds of NGOs join the event every year to raise awareness for their specific work and causes. Pic/ Shadab Khan

Look who is fit and fine

Prajakta Koli is a girl who seems to be going places. After accumulating over 4.4 million subscriber to her channel, Mostly Sane, the Internet sensation has now released the trailer for her first ever YouTube Originals show. It’s called Pretty Fit, and involves Koli putting a fun spin on wellness issues, with guests like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Kakkar undertaking tasks like making chhaas from scratch, meaning they even have to milk the cow! Talking about the show, she said, “The concept was exciting because it goes completely with the flavour of the channel. It’s quirky, and includes lots of conversations around life, fitness and everything else close to my heart. From discussing issues such as body-shaming to chasing your dreams, Pretty Fit is a beautiful bouquet of confessions, thoughts and gossip.”

Faking news

The anti-CAA protests that have erupted across the city have dispelled any notion of Mumbaikars being an apathetic bunch. Be it the Gateway of India, Azad Maidan or suburbs like Jogeshwari and Andheri, people have unequivocally expressed their opposition. This follows the stir that is taking place across the nation, most notably at JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia. Supporters of the ruling dispensation are clearly not a happy lot. They have tried all they can, sometimes being underhanded, to undermine the protestors. The latest example is a photoshopped poster that is doing the rounds of social media after an anti-CAA rally at the YMCA grounds in Agripada. It claims that the “dress code” for women attending the protest meet is either a hijab or a burqa, when it was nothing such. Talk about spreading fake news, right?

Oz-some honour for Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is a firebrand woman who doesn’t mince her words. She is one of the few industry leaders who has had the gumption to question the government over its policies. The Biocon chief has now been recognised with the Order of Australia, the highest civilian honour in the country. Shaw was a student there in her younger days, and the award was given to her because of her “significant service to advancing Australia’s bilateral relationship with India, particularly in promoting commercial and educational links.” Much deserved.

Clean and green

Scientists across the world are urging us to change our language about global warming from “climate change” to “climate emergency”. But one look at Mumbai’s plastic-ridden beaches confirms that there is a lot that’s left to be done when it comes to saving the environment. Which is why the city’s festival organisers could take a leaf out of a novel initiative at the Kerala Lit Fest. The organisers have banned plastic bottles altogether from the site of the fest, and have lapels made of cloth instead of plastic. Two thumbs up.

Smriti draws inspiration from France

Smriti Irani is a woman who is used to wearing many hats. She started off her career as a model before famously hitting the small screen as Tulsi Virani in the mega-hit serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor then took a sudden turn and entered active politics in 2003, joining the BJP and later holding ministerial posts under the Narendra Modi government. The country’s Textile Minister at present, Irani took to social media to divulge another side to her — that of a painter. She posted a photo of drawing a picture of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. And in doing so, she follows in the footsteps of Mamata Banerjee, another politician who is an avid artist.

