Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Painting a better future

Singers Raja Kumari and Shalmali Kholgade spread the message of a safe and eco-friendly holi on a wall at a Kurla mall over the weekend. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Art in speed

If you have an eye for art and appreciate the skills that artists possess, a solo exhibition by world record-holding speed painter Rabin Bar opens at Kala Ghoda's Jehangir Art Gallery today. Known for drawing with both hands and one leg simultaneously on three different canvases, Bar is popular for his speed with a record of 30 sketches in three minutes.

He has also successfully tried his hand at fire painting, blind-folded painting and sand animation. Though also known as a sculptor, in this exhibition titled Incarnation, Bar is going to display canvas works on the Vedas and Indian mythology.

A word on women

The shortlist for AutHer Awards dedicated to the country's women authors is out and it includes two popular Mumbai names. Rehana Munir and Shubha Mudgal have been shortlisted in the Best Debut Author category for their books Paper Moon and Looking For Miss Sargam respectively. Journalist Jigna Vora and critic Shanta Gokhale had made the longlist in the Best Author Non Fiction category — Vira for Behind Bars In Byculla and Gokhale for One Foot On The Ground.

The other categories include Best Author Fiction and Best Children's Author. The names of the awardees will be announced on International Women's Day. May the best woman win!

Beethoven's best for Mumbai

Bombay Chamber Orchestra

One of the greatest composers in the world, Ludvig Van Beethoven was born 250 years ago. And thus, this year will see orchestras around the world trying to put up a fitting tribute to him. The city's very own Bombay Chamber Orchestra is working on one, too. It will take place in early May at the Sophia Bhabha Auditorium with British conductor George Morton and pianist Thomas Kelly.

George Morton

The orchestra is also paying an ode to the 35 years the composer spent in Vienna. "We will be playing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No 1 as well as his overture to King Stephen. The second half will see pieces by Suppé and Strauss," BCO founder Jini Dinshaw told this diarist.

Booked in style

Gerson da Cunha, Bhaichand Patel and Sabira Merchant. Pic/Atul Kamble

Former lawyer-turned-UN diplomat Bhaichand Patel launched his third book, I Am A Stranger Here Myself, at Fort's Kitab Khana over the weekend. His journey of being a self-made man, was the centre of a panel discussion with Mumbai's cultural doyens — actors Gerson da Cunha and Sabira Merchant.

Robbed of peace

Iranian actor and model Elnaaz Norouzi's week ended on a rather horrifying note. The Sacred Games star who lives alone in a Bandra apartment was left to confront a robber all by herself at night. It began when she heard sounds emerging by the gate. She checked the CCTV footage and saw an unknown figure by her door, and so, attempted to call the watchman via the intercom, but he didn't answer. Norouzi then decided to open the door and was petrified at the sight of the thief. She slammed the door and rang the watchman again who finally answered. But by then the robber had fled. Having had a cupboard outside the house, a few home essentials were robbed.



The thief spotted on Norouzi's CCTV camera

Fortunately, the actor wasn't hurt during the incident. Detailing her ordeal, Norouzi told this diarist, "It's the first time something like this happened to me. I never expected to have a thief in my house and that's why I opened the door; I thought that it may be somebody I know. It was terrifying and now I'm very scared."

