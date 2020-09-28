Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

DOgfight

Two canines snarl at each other at Colaba over the weekend. Pic/Atul Kamble

Taking liberties

The idea of artistic freedom is an important spoke in the wheels of a democratic society. But how much of it do creative people in the country have at this moment? That will be the subject of discussion at a webinar tomorrow, which will feature the likes of dancer Aditi Mangaldas (in pic), artist Bose Krishnamachari, playwright Purva Naresh and Dalit activist Shambhaji Bhagat. They will also explore how artistes can build a stronger network of solidarity.

The film club's new avatar

There's still some time to go before the powers that be allow cinema halls to reopen. But the folks at G5A are ensuring that movie buffs can still experience the joy of films, with a virtual cinema club they have started. The idea is for people to watch the film on a fortnightly list that the organisers send out on social media and over email. Curator Ishan Benegal added that these films are usually easy to access online so that people can watch them at their own pace. "We then host a discussion on the film via a YouTube live session, because there is so much more you learn about a film while talking about it," he said.

Live again



The play being staged at The Company Theatre Space at Kamshet

September 21 was a day that gave the theatre community something at last to cheer about, since it marked the Centre allowing open-air theatre spaces to be reopened after the lockdown. The Company Theatre was one of the groups that first took advantage of it, staging a play called Where Have All the Woods Come From, at Kamshet. Founder Atul Kumar told this diarist, "We had a decent turnout, and though it started raining in the middle of the performance, there were some audience members who chose to get drenched like the actors were, making it all the more exciting." Now that's what encapsulates the magic of an actual physical theatre experience.

Vikas Khanna's recipe for hope

When chef Vikas Khanna started his food drive Feed India six months ago, he didn't imagine it would become one of the biggest initiatives of its kind, delivering over 50 million meals. We're happy to hear that the story of how this gigantic feat was achieved by the New York-based chef through the power of social media is going to be detailed in a book titled Kitchens of Gratitude (Ebury Press, an imprint of Penguin India), releasing in 2021."One day, I got a call from Penguin. They felt it would be nice for the youth to know that we always have a choice to be part of a solution," he shared, adding these values were instilled in him early in life, right from when his grandmother taught him to send the first bag of harvested grains to Anritsar's Golden Temple. "Sharing food is a way of life in India, and this book will detail how we persisted despite challenges. In a way, it's a salutation to our families, who reboot our moral compass," he told this diarist.

A merry menu



Gustad Dinshaw Irani at the cafe

Café De La Paix is an Irani café located at Bhatwadi, close to Royal Opera House, that seems as if it's caught in a time warp. For 80 years now, the place has remained the same except for minor modifications in terms of the furniture being upgraded. But the menu has stayed the same throughout, involving a simple affair of omelette, bun maska and chai. That has now changed, with the eatery starting to offer more heavy-duty Parsi dishes including chicken dhansak, kheema pao, veg pulao and chicken masala. Owner Gustad Dinshaw Irani told this diarist that people are picking up their orders from the café. "It is just the beginning. I don't know how it will go ahead in the future, but we will keep the service running if we get a good response." If you're in the area, and are craving for traditional Parsi food, do give it a try.

