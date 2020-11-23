Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Dad's the way

A man carries his little one's cycle as they choose to stroll down Carter Road in Bandra West. Pic/Sameer Markande

Screening equality



A still from Eeb Allay Oo, an Indian film that’s also on the line up

Films can often be a powerful medium of bringing about a more just and equal society, and an upcoming event called South Asian Feminist Film Festival has that aim in mind. Starting on November 27 and ending on November 30, which is marked as South Asian Women's Day, it will feature a host of films from the region that focus on gender-based issues, such as If You Dare Desire (India), Dying Dreams (Sri Lanka) and Second Face (Afghanistan). "The common and comparative narratives that flow through the films ask us to recognise the broken bridges and the ones that need to be built," said Aanchal Kapur, who curated the line-up. She added that the filmmakers also cut across genders, in keeping with the spirit of the festival.

One for all and all for one



Raman Iyer (left) and Shrikant Sreenivasan perform at the concert

World Children's Day was celebrated on November 20, and Unicef India — along with Social Service League, a voluntary organisation run by St Xavier's College alumni, and the platform The Indian Music Group — organised a special virtual concert that was aimed at sensitising children about caring for the climate and working towards a more harmonious society. "The whole idea was to show the kids that the idea of discrimination exists only in our head," Shrikant Sreenivasan, who performed at

the gig with Raman Iyer, told this diarist.

Taking baby steps

An ongoing festival hopes to inculcate an artistic bent of mind in kids. Children's Literature, Art and Music Festival will involve a host of conversations, workshops and performances, with names like author Ruskin Bond and musical group Shillong Chamber Choir as part of the line-up. "We also have shadow puppetry and doodling classes," shared Dr Swati Popat Vats of Early Childhood Association, which is hosting the event along with parenting platform Get Set Parent, on whose YouTube channel you can view the sessions.

Andheri gets a streetsmart idea

No one knows when we'll be able to nonchalantly relish pani puri at the chaatwala or kebabs from tandoor joints, but this diarist is happy to hear that the best of live street-side cooking has come together in a safe restaurant atmosphere in Andheri West. Indian BBQ Co, celebrity chef and TV host Harpal Singh Sokhi's latest venture, is a grillhouse offering a host of desi and global delicacies. "The concept of the grillhouse was to have live cooking stations around the restaurant and serve food on live grills at the table. We're seeing street food stalls opening up, but people are cautious, so we are offering a safe environment to try it in," he says. The 125-plus seater at New Link Road houses live counters for pav bhaji, chaat, pasta, teppanyaki grills and desserts. "We're taking a lot of precautions and abiding by government guidelines," assures Sokhi.

Blowing a trumpet for Perry

There is arguably no bigger name in the world of Konkani music than that of Chris Perry, unless you take into account Lorna Cordeiro, a vocalist who Perry, a trumpeter, tutored for his band and who is now a living legend herself. It's not just Cordeiro, though. Over the years, Perry has trained musical stars as big as Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar so that they can get their accents right for Konkani-inspired Bollywood tunes. He has also worked with composers including RD Burman and Laxmikant-Pyarelal, before he passed away in 2002. "He was suffering from Parkinson's disease in his final days, and yet he sang a tune in the last album he recorded, dedicating it to his wife," singer Olavo Rodrigues told this diarist. Rodrigues was part of a tribute concert for Perry held yesterday, which featured singers who had worked with him, including Usha Uthup (in pic) and Hemaa Sardesai. Here's hoping his memory stays alive for generations to come.

