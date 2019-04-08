Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

A sweet move

It is said that cricket is a gentleman's game. But some might say that this doesn't hold true any longer, what with myriad allegations marring the sport's reputation. But MS Dhoni recently displayed how there is still some hope left.

He had come to Mumbai to play as part of Chennai Super Kings, his IPL team. And an elderly lady was at the Wankhede stadium, watching the match with a placard that read, "I am here only for Dhoni." The star got wind of this. And when the match ended, he came down from the dressing room to personally greet the senior, before posing for photos with her. Now, isn't that a gentlemanly thing to do?

Popping by soon

After boy band Lucente dropped by for a concert in the city last year and BTS's documentary musical got a nationwide one-day release, Mumbai-based K-pop fans have added reason to rejoice as another popular boy group will be coming to the city this weekend.

In2It is a seven-member South Korean group. The outfit, which has over 1 lakh followers, on Instagram will be performing at a mall in Lower Parel which is hosting the Korea Festival, a two-day event that will give visitors a glimpse of the country's culture through art, games and music. The show will give a further fillip to the burgeoning K-pop fan base in Mumbai.

Social media puts up a funny show

The launch of NaMo TV has dominated the news over the past few days. But a user on social media put up a seemingly innocuous post saying, "Suggest good shows to watch on NaMo TV."



Priyanka Chopra in Saat Khoon Maaf

That led to some hilarious responses in the comments section, with people taking thinly veiled digs. One person said, "Saat khoon maaf." Another said, "How to get away with murder." Yet another suggested, "Ek aur ek gyarah." While someone else said, "Ram teri Ganga… ab toh gayi."

Border tales

The country has been divided about the issue of Rohingyas. And a play called Those Left Behind Things, to be staged at Prithvi on April 10, addresses the issue of asylum seekers, showing the plight of two such Iranians who arrive in the UK since they are gay and fear persecution in their home country.



A scene from Those Left Behind Things

Vikram Phukan has directed it, and at a time of rising nationalism the world over, the play sends out an important message.

Mahindra gets sound advice

There's something common between each and every citizen across all Indian cities. All of them, at some point or the other, have been annoyed at an impatient driver who honks unnecessarily on the road. This habit is almost like an epidemic.

And recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra was offered a solution from an unlikely source. The owner of car manufacturing firm Mahindra & Mahindra received a hand-written letter from an 11-year-old Mumbaikar, Mahira Mishra, who complained about this annoying trait among Indian drivers.

"They do not understand that honking doesn't make the vehicle move," Mishra rightly said, before advising Mahindra to make it a rule that drivers can only honk a maximum of five times every 10 minutes, with each honk lasting no longer than three seconds. It's quite a doable proposition, really. But will most Indians adopt it? We'll be more than happy if the answer is yes.

Tugging at daddy's heartstrings



Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur undivided attention during a shoot at Film City in Goregaon over the weekend. Pic/Satej Shinde

