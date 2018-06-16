Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Serena Williams

In Serena's shoes

We are all for education and entertainment coming together, especially when it has to do with making history fun. Only a few years ago, the city's CSMVS had started a mobile museum that took the wonders of the space outside of Mumbai. A cool way to initiate kids in particular to any new idea is by using live experiences; it's what Wimbledon's gurus are doing with success.

This is in full flow as the popular Grand Slam is currently on a road trip across the UK, showcasing what they call, a Living Surface exhibition. In photos like these participants in Nottingham could be seen stepping into the foot sizes of some of its champs, and getting up close and personal with past action at SW19. Little doubt why it remains a historic legacy hailed by the British. Perhaps a lesson for India's sporting bodies to learn if they wish to take games (beyond cricket) to its far corners.

Firangi chef, desi khana

After Swiss chef Daniel Humm's much-talked-about visit to Mumbai in April, another top chef will fly into the city to host a pop-up dinner. Chef Mike Bagale, who recently stepped down from his position as executive chef at Chicago's three-Michelin-star restaurant Alinea, will collaborate with Masque's chef Prateek Sadhu for a pop-up on June 30 and July 1. Prior to the culinary treat, both chefs will head to Kashmir to source seasonal ingredients, following which they will curate a 12-course menu at the restaurant. "I find great inspiration in the vibrancy and medicinal qualities of Indian ingredients.



Mike Bagale and Prateek Sadhu

I am confident that by exploring the Himalayas with chef Prateek, and challenging my creativity, we will create a truly unique and memorable experience," shares Bagale who is known as the inventor of the unique floating food idea. "This is prime season in Kashmir for apricot, peaches and plums. So chef Bagale and I are hoping to forage some of the finest ingredients and bring them back for this cookout. Since we both share similar philosophies of not compromising on the freshness, quality and flavour, our diners can expect a wilderness-to-table experience that showcases the best of ingredients from the rich soils of India," he signs off.

Rapping it up, gully-style

Aping the West is a phrase that can apply to several cultural facets of India. But rap is one genre, which, though inspired by artistes like Eminem and 50 Cent, has truly come into its own in India, thanks to rappers who have emerged from the bylanes of Mumbai and Delhi and who choose to tell their stories in their own lingo. That this development can no longer be ignored was corroborated by the news of Zoya Akhtar making a film based on this gully-based rap movement of Mumbai.



DIVINE with Ranbir Singh

But before the feature film gets released early next year, another documentary, Kya Bolta Bantai, is all set to premiere in July. Produced by a digital media company, it explores gully rap through interviews with Mumbai's Finest, Naezy, Swadesi and DIVINE.

Twitter break for Kochhar

The past few days saw social media go into a tizzy over chef Atul Kochhar's comments about Islam in lieu with Priyanka Chopra's TV show Quantico. His employers at a famous Dubai five-star eventually sacked him. Yesterday, the chef took to Twitter to announce a break from social media 'to reflect.'



Atul Kochhar

This news was preceded by his post: 'It saddens me that my mistake is fuelling the flames of division. Anyone who knows me will know that this is not the person I am. I believe in love, peace and acceptance of all faiths, cultures and beliefs. I made a big mistake and apologise unreservedly. I ask for your forgiveness and for calm.'

Fields of music

Even if there's a whole six months left for it to be kicked off, the announcement of the dates for a music festival is something that always gets us excited. It signals a time of the year when you can let loose, put on your dancing shoes and forget about the world outside while having a blast at a festival. And the first announcement that's come our way for this year is for Magnetic Fields. It returns for its sixth edition to its home in Alsisar Palace in Rajasthan between December 14 and 16.



The Sine Painter

The line-up hasn't been declared yet. But going by past precedent, it's bound to be a mix of quirky international acts and desi indie talent. So book your tickets early, and take out your festival shoes when the year is in its final lap.

Munnabhai motor chali...



Rajkumar Hirani does a mock ride on the famed motorcyle from his Munnabhai franchise with writer Abhijat Joshi (centre) and actor Ranbir Kapoor at his office on Friday.

