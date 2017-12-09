Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Life's a yawn, boss!



The hectic schedule seems to have caught up with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary while she takes a break on set in Versova last evening. Pic/Satej Shinde

Ankur sings to save the billi

Ghar ke galli ke aage mujhe, kya mila kal subah. Thoda thoda cute, thoda naughty lage, meow meow karke, bulaya mujhe: Billi ka bachcha, billi ka bacha, billi ka bacha... go the lyrics of musician Ankur Tewari's song for kids, Billi Ka Bachcha. Launched recently, the song is sure to appeal to adults too, especially those who have adopted or rescued stray cats.The song's record label, has now teamed up with animal rights group, PETA to launch a video contest in honour of International Animal Rights Day (December 10).



Ankur Tewari

The contest calls all cat parents to send videos of their adopted cats playing and just being their adorable selves. The winning clips will make it to the song's music video, which will debut on January 12, PETA's 18th anniversary, and support stray adoption. So, aside of bombing your friends' timelines with your cat videos, give your pet a chance to star in a video to match his/her starry behaviour.

Mangalorean fishy affair

While Bandra is dotted with Malvani joints, it lacks eateries offering authentic Mangalorean fare, especially seafood, feels budding restaurateur Prakash Rai, who hails from the coastal city in Karnataka. This led him to launch Ferry Wharf at Reclamation.

The newly-opened eatery offers a fine-dine experience, and its menu features the popular bangda pulli munchi, pomfret gassi, Mangalorean-style dishes featuring crab, lobster and oyster as well as seafood thalis. "We get fresh catch every single day. The idea is to create a niche for Mangalorean cuisine in Mumbai," he shared.

Oz-some Shilpa!

Here's a feather in the cap for the city's art community. One of its members - Shilpa Gupta - is headed Down Under, after having been selected to display her works at the prestigious National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Triennial.



Shilpa Gupta

There are over 100 artists from 32 countries who will showcase their talent at the event, which starts on December 15. But this is not the first time that Gupta has put Indian art on the global map. She has previously held exhibitions in New York, London and Tokyo among other places, pretty much covering one end of the Earth to the other.

Mrs F for fashion

It's every other day that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta makes it to the newspapers, given her busy social life and philanthropic interests. Now, she has made it to the cover of a digital brand magazine helmed by designer couple Falguni and Shane Peacock. The picture captures her profile, on a regal chair, as she sits dressed in a gown by the Peacocks; its skirt resplendent with rose blossoms. Nothing controversial here, unlike America's First Lady Melania Trump who stirred a debate after featuring on the cover of a mag twirling jewels around a fork much like spaghetti.

This is not the first time that Amruta is posing for the fashion paps. In September, she walked the ramp for the Chasa Institute of Design and Technology show at New York Fashion Week, and we believe she had done the same for NIFT during a presentation that promoted Maharashtra's tribal weaves. We hear she likes bold colours and isn't afraid to take risks when picking an outfit. If anyone thought her Nagpur lineage would come in the way of finding her own space in dog-eat-dog Mumbai, they thought wrong. And that makes us want to say, you've come a long way, baby. Are we allowed to, about the First Lady? We think so, knowing she is such a sport.

Mumbai styles for Dubai

Former Mumbaikar Murcyleen Peerzada's journey may have begun with films and movies, but today she is dabbling in what impacted her, and the lives of many women who believe in 'modest dressing' - designing chic abayas.



Murcyleen Peerzada

The 27-year-old Kashmiri who spent a large part of her schooling and early work life in Mumbai, became India's first abaya designer to debut at the Dubai Modest Fashion Week - a prestigious event dedicated to the modest fashion industry. She will also be closing the grand finale today at the Burj Khalifa Park.



Pratinav Pratap Singh

At the show, she will display her enchanted collection that will comprise of embellished bridal gowns. Actor-model Gauhar Khan will be the showstopper for her finale while fellow Mumbaikar Pratinav Pratap Singh will style Khan. That's what we call a fashionable Mumbai takeover.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go