Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Satej Shinde

Saif and sound

Taimur sleeps soundly in the arms of dad Saif Ali Khan despite the bustle around them at Mumbai's international airport last evening.

Remembering Gauri Lankesh

She was killed in cold blood for what she stood for, but the irony is, while Gauri Lankesh is no more, her ideas continue to impact more people by the day. Last month, a compilation of her writings was released in a book format, and now, Our Gauri, a documentary on her life and work directed by Pradeep KP, will be screened in Mumbai.



Gauri Lankesh protest

Keeping up with the theme is Raksha Kumar's An Invisible Minority - Rationalists in Contemporary India, which will also be screened the same evening. The film deals with the interplay between scientific temper and blind faith in India, drawing from the murders of rationalists in the recent past. With both directors present for a Q and A, this should make for an interesting screening.

Music will celebrate Indianness

The list of music and cultural festivals is increasing every year. The latest to join is Festival of Bharat, a four-day grand affair that will be held in the first week of March at the 19th-century Tijara Fort-Palace in Rajasthan.

The power-packed line-up includes renowned flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, acclaimed Hindustani classical music instrumentalist Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Prem Joshua and Band (in pic), who are pioneers of the crossover sound blending Eastern and Western traditions; Dhruvaa that's considered India's first Sanskrit music band as well as Jasu Khan, a child star from Barmer. The fest will also include literary talks and debates, yoga retreats, stalls offering organic food and an eco-friendly Holi party.

Diana's late!

We totally love this frame that actor Diana Penty posted on social media yesterday. With nearly 48 hours left for Christmas Day, we're pretty sure all of Mumbai is decking the halls and getting into the spirit of the season.



Diana Penty

This frame warmed the hearts, replaying a scene familiar in most households, what with the last-minute rush. Penty sportingly recalls the exact moment when her mother catches her dressing up the Christmas tree with just three days to go. Have you decked your Christmas tree as yet?

Let's raise our glasses to this

Back in August, we reported about Mumbai's biggest wine bar making its way to High Street Phoenix. And just in time for Christmas, restaurateur Ashish Dev Kapur (Dimsum Bros, Yo! China, Whisky Samba (Gurgaon) and Antares (Goa)) will be launching The Wine Rack on December 24.



Raan Kolahapuri on a betel leaf with boondi, pickled onion, and avocado raita

The restaurant, whose opening had been in limbo due to the liquor license not coming through, has finally managed to secure one (a Christmas miracle?). It houses a 50mt wine rack and a wine shop within the restaurant which offers 300 wines from 35 regions across India and the world, all will be available at wholesale prices (a bottle of Moet under Rs 10,000).

Completing the package will be a food menu curated by Sarah Todd based on charcuterie, classic small plates, a new world section and Todd's take on Indian street food. We're salivating at the thought of a karari roti and snapper ceviche with a glass of Chablis.

Sri Lanka's rising literary star

Two literature prizes in two months mean that at the young age of 29, Sri Lankan author Anuk Arudpragasam is already one of the most promising voices in South Asia at the moment.

After grabbing the DSC Prize for South Asian literature in November for The Story of a Brief Marriage, he has now bagged the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2017 for the title, set in the heart of the Sri Lankan civil war.

Arudpragasam is studying philosophy in Columbia and lists "using intoxicants" as one form of relaxation, meaning that after this win, we can already hear a well-deserved bottle of bubbly being popped open.

