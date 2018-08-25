Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Fancy trying a fauxhawk, Mr Bhatt?

3BL league commissioner Rohit Bakshi (right) can't seem to get enough of Brazilian basketball player Leandro Sauza Lima's haircut, as do filmmakers Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt. Pic/Sameer Markande

When RPS left inhibition at home

The coveted photograph at a fashion show is of the designer taking a bow following the showstopper's walk. Famously known for his guarded reticence, and dislike for photographs, Rajesh Pratap Singh (RPS) is known for the briefest signature bow: it's more a popping out of the head from the wings and a half wave. He disappears before you finish the first clap.

But on Thursday, where he showcased a collection at the ongoing fashion week, we saw a different, dare we say, outgoing side to him. RPS took a full lap of the runway, greeted actor and showstopper Rajkummar Rao and posed for the photographers. So far, so good… but then it got better. "Turn. Turn. Turn," cajoled the eager front-row fashion editors' club, and he did!

Friends in fashion

You heard it here first. Varun Dhawan might be playing a simple tailor in his upcoming film, but he will be at his glam best as a model and muse for designer Kunal Rawal's presentation at Lakmé Fashion Week today. "I've worn Kunal's creations on multiple occasions in the past. Since we are friends, he knows my style and comfort level, and each time, he has created a masterpiece that stands out with its unusual styling and textures. I love the collection and I feel it reflects my style," Dhawan told this diarist. According to Rawal, "Varun is the perfect showstopper to present this new-age collection. He's always carried off my designs with élan in his easy-going-yet-sharp manner. Look forward to an edgy new look for Varun on my runway." We surely do.



Ronak Nanda (left) and Jahan Bloch

Sayonara, Omakase

For ramen-loving foodies of Bandra, this might not be the best news to wake up to. The Omakase Kitchen, a year-old takeaway and delivery kitchen that dared to move beyond sushi to serve lesser-known Japanese and Korean dishes, is shutting down this Sunday. "It's been a crazy ride with just the two of us running the show. We wanted to change people's perception about Japanese food. Though we still get the odd request for sushi, we love how people love us. But you get a little limited when you stick to the delivery module," self-taught pastry chef Jahan Bloch, who started the venture with Ronak Nanda, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate, told this diarist. The reliance on delivery services, Bloch shared, is what turned out to be a big challenge. "You can't work without them, but working with them is very difficult," she said, adding that if the food is delayed or cold, the customer holds the kitchen responsible.

The past year, though, has been about personal milestones, too. Bloch and Nanda got married last December. "Some of our customers became our friends and we even invited them to the wedding!" Bloch said. The couple intends to take some time off to decide the road ahead. "We have been approached by a couple of hospitality companies. Expansion may also be on board. But nothing is decided yet," she said. What they are certain about, though, is going back to how it all started — hosting pop-ups from time to time, including one coming up on August 31.

It's just ice cream, baba!

When we spotted an advert for an ice cream delivery that serves flavours such as jalebi, chai biskoot and rose sabja, our eyes popped. The fact that the flavours were hyper-local and the brand was called "Ramdev" made us ask the inevitable question. "Is this the baba's newest venture?" So, we rang up and spoke to a worker who confirmed that the company has nothing to do with spirituality. But if you're a sucker for hand-churned, locally made ice cream, we suggest you give them a call and maybe let us know, too, how it was!



Chandana Dixit

Art and the songstress

If you were old enough in the '90s to be allowed to listen to the odd Bollywood song, if not watch an entire movie, you wouldn't have missed Sheher ki ladki from the film Rakshak (1996). Chandana Dixit, the voice behind the hit number and several other songs from the decade, made an exit from the music industry when she got married and moved to the US about 15 years ago. There, she got time to focus on classical music and pursue her passion for art. Now ready for her second innings, she moved back to India last year. Starting this Monday, she will be exhibiting her paintings in a solo show at the Jehangir Art Gallery. But once a singer, always a singer. "Music is my lifeline. I have been doing a lot of recordings and plan to start a YouTube channel soon. The music scene has changed considerably, and there is a lot more opportunity to showcase your personality and musical sensibility today," Dixit told this diarist.

