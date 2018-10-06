Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

Ayushmann Khurrana with Sanya Malhotra

How do you do?

It looks like Sanya Malhotra had a fangirl moment with Ayushmann Khurrana during an event in Bandra on Friday. Pic/Bipin kokate



(From left) Zamir Khan, Bhupender Nath and Himanshu Saini

Mumbai entry for Dubai eatery

In a first, an international Indian restaurant is coming to Mumbai instead of looking farther overseas, and it brings with it the excitement of modernist Indian food. Tresind's Dubai outpost, owned by Passion Group's Bhupender Nath, has earlier been in the news for being a favourite among top celebrities including Roger Federer and Brian Lara. And we recently learnt that the idea of bringing the restaurant to the Subcontinent had been brewing in Nath's mind for a while.

As we dug deeper, we also learnt that the eatery will be the latest jewel in Bandra Kurla Complex's crown, a fast-developing hotspot for F&B ventures. Chef Himanshu Saini, who has previously hosted pop-ups in the city, will be helming the kitchen, with Zamir Khan, the group's vice president, as the head of operations. With a vivid idea of what Indian food tastes like in our own part of the world, we are looking forward to checking out how the Middle East has been treating our cuisine.

Under fire

There were whispers yesterday after the whole Utsav Chakraborty fiasco broke out that AIB was aware of his indiscretions. Now, it emerges that the comedy collective was indeed in the know about a particular allegation, though the news reached them after Chakraborty had left the organisation. Yet, they offered him freelance work. This has landed them in a soup, forcing them to issue an unreserved apology. But is it too little too late?

This band is flying high

Bengaluru-based indie veterans Swarathma are ready to play a launch gig in the city for their latest offering, Raah-e-Fakira. But before they do so, we got a sneak peak of the video for the title track, which will be released soon. It tells the heart-warming tale of a child from Mumbai who hopes to fly high like Superman, and eventually achieves his dream through the medium of a dahi handi. Nice to see the boys from the south base the story in aamchi Mumbai.



Anil Dharker (left) and Geeta Gopalakrishnan watch a dance performance during the launch of the latter's book

Grandmother's recipes for modern times

Earlier this week, the city saw the release of a book, which was interesting not just content-wise, but also in the way it was unveiled. Authored by Geeta Gopalakrishnan, honorary director (donor relationships) at Tata Medical Center, Kolkata, Tweets from Grandmother contains pearls of wisdom by Avvaiyar, a simple illiterate woman who lived in the 10th century during the Chola Dynasty and was venerated like a saint.



Shobhaa De at the event. Pics/Bipin kokate

It is said that she walked barefoot from village to village, observing life, which she summed up in 109 one-liners - a format that lends itself perfectly to the 280 characters that define modern-day wisdom. The book was released in the presence of Anil Dharker, while fellow writer and columnist Shobhaa De showed up to lend support. Attendees also witnessed a Bharatanatyam performance. Proceeds from the sale of the book will go towards the medical centre to support cancer patients who cannot afford treatment.

Korea calling for Kumra

Things have been really busy for actor Aahana Kumra. After wrapping up the shoot for Lipstick Under My Burkha, her itinerary had been full with a slew of projects such as A.I.SHA, Ready 2 Mingle, Yours Truly and The Accidental Prime Minister. But of course, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, or, in this case, Jill a dull girl. So, we hear that Kumra has flown off to Korea for a holiday, in order to get some rest and relaxation in the middle of her hectic schedule. From there, she will travel to Busan for the premiere of Yours Truly, where she will join Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pankaj Tripathi. Talk about being a jet-setter.

