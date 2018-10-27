Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

Ghagra games

Radhika Apte struggles to walk in an elaborate can-can lehenga during a wedding show at Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde



Pic/Atul Kamble

A playful encounter

At an exhibition cum sale of handmade batik originals yesterday, noted theatre personality Sanjna Kapoor was spotted having a cheerful time playing with philanthropist Smita Godrej Crishna's granddaughter. Kapoor was invited to inaugurate the exhibition which had a limited collection of table linen, scarves, sarees, sarongs and baby swaddles on sale. Students from Vikhroli's Udayachal School also had their pottery on display.

Rhythm for a cause

The building of a metro car shed in Aarey forest, as proposed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has been at the centre of a heated debate, with residents, activists, and government authorities, with over 2,700 trees will have to be axed. Fuelling the Save Aarey campaign today, is Morche Par Kavi (MPK), a monthly initiative highlighting social issues through poetry and music along with Gulzariyat, a poetry group. This evening, a group of individuals will gather at Bandra's Carter Road promenade in solidarity with the campaign and perform poems and songs. "We know that this won't stop at a Metro yard or a highway. We decided that this solidarity is significant to set an example for all cities and groups of people across the country," Mayank Saxena of MPK told us.

Kingston's 45-minute call

After months of anticipation, on Thursday night, this diarist and her friends left home excited because they were finally going to watch Sean Kingston perform. Kingston was scheduled to go live at 11 pm, and amid a swarming crowd, the diarist flashed her VIP band, happy about being up front, only to realise that her view was blocked by the VVIPs. Then, as we waded through the general section, we found out that the view was far better. Soon, throngs of people from the VIP section ditched their privilege, and rushed into the open arena. Kingston finally came on stage at 12.15 am and sped through the performance with a six-song set that lasted for only 45 minutes. The crowd cheered on as he sang his popular song Fire Burning, and in that stampede-like situation, the line "Somebody call 911" was amusingly befitting. The set-up and execution of the event at the Lower Parel venue was questionable. But notwithstanding the undue delay, the experience was still worthwhile. So, as they say, all is well that ends well.

Stage honour for Toral

This salute couldn't have come at a better time. In the year that Thespo, arguably India's biggest youth theatre festival, turns 20, its co-founder Toral Shah has won the Shankar Nag Theatre Award for Young Theatre Worker instituted by Bengaluru's renowned theatre facility, Ranga Shankara. Shah will receive the award on November 4 in Bengaluru, the closing day of the Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival. "I am really honoured and humbled to be selected for the award. As the congratulatory messages started coming in, it was clear that everyone was also excited that the production side of theatre — producers, stage managers, those who work backstage — is being recognised. This shows that the award is really unique as it looks at the world of theatre through a macro lens," Shah told this diarist.

Mini's new world

Only last year, Mini Mathur made her web debut with The Mini Truck where television host and former VJ cooks with her celebrity friends. Now she is all set to make her debut on an international streaming platform with a series titled, End of the World, although the release date of the same is not known. With the recent success of Sacred Games and Ghoul on an international platform, we can only hope she sees success too.

