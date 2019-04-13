Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

That's what Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug - who has clearly picked up his mother's knack for making cutesy faces - seems to be telling paps at the international airport in Mumbai on Friday. Pic/Sameer Markande



Yakuta Sarkari with Malini Ramani

Fashion fix with gluten-free goodies

Can you really go wrong when food and fashion come together? Especially where yummy, ahem, wholesome treats like gluten-free ch­ocolate chip cookies courtesy chef Yakuta Sarkari (of Cold Food Co­mpany) are offered while you slip into one of Malini Ramani's roaring an­imal print jumpsuits or a sun-soaked kaftan. That they happen to be BFFs is an added bonus. It's a sort of annual tradition for the two, Sarkari told the diarist; when the delightfully reticent Goa resident and designer Ramani visits Sarkari's charming Worli home in April for a pop-up of her new collection along with a yoga line while Sarkari whips up newer, healthier varieties of all things delicious.

"We had guests pouring in at noon when the event was to begin at 3 pm," said Sarkari. One hour into the event, and Sarkari's living room was buzzing with jet-setter society ladies shopping for their summer vacay wardrobe, where phrases like, "What do you think, darling?" are routine. Laila Lamba was one of the first to arrive, and after a quick spot of shopping, settled for a cup of chai. How often do you see a designer shopping for fellow designer's outfits? Surily Goel dropped by with friend Renu Chainani Garware, and took home a kaftan. The pop-up is open today from 11 am to 7 pm.

Gourmets, rejoice

You've seen him send a chill down the spine of food show con­testants, and work wonders with liquid nitrogen. Now is your chance to see Heston Blumenthal live in action. The celebrity chef will be in India next week as part of the Masters of Marriott initiative, where he will host culinary expe­r­iences in Delhi and Mumbai. Can't keep calm? Watch this space for more.

Amyra's caption contest

This week, actor Amyra Dastur attended mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards looking da­p­per in a fully-sequined outfit, for which she got a compliment fr­om host Cyrus Broacha. Our shutterbugs, however, captured Dastur's perturbed expression at one point and she took to Instagram to share it on her stories. Addressing her 1.3 million followers she wrote, "Alright my lovelies, let's have some fun! Caption this picture... Will add my top favourites to my story. Just be bindaaaaas [sic]." It's safe to say her followers' humour mirrors her own. One wrote, "When he says he won't cheat again but deep inside you know that he will." We wish more actors took to humour the way she does.



Gauri Devidayal, Lakshmi Chaudhry and Shuba Visweswaran

Sahi choice hai?

All those of you who get picky when it comes to dating someone, here's another thing to be picky about - voting for the right party. Making elections fun while focusing on the impact of women casting their vote, this SoBo event is a must attend if you are thinking about not voting. "There's a huge problem that women don't vote. We wanted to make this event more accessible. So, we've designed it like a dating game where you're looking at your voting choices the way you would look at your dating partners!" Shuba Visweswaran and Lakshmi Chaudhry, co-founders of Broadsheet, who will be conducting the session, told this diarist. "The woman isn't the target audience for politicians to address. So, the motive is to get women to start thinking about looking at themselves as a constituency," Gauri Devidayal, co-owner of

Miss T, added.

Politician or Indian idol?

With so many singers writing lyrics about the elections, how can politicians be left behind? Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi burst into a song recently, as she spoke about how a new serial is going to be made titled 'Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi'. "Its opening line will be 'Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain,'" she sang in tune to union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. All this to ask for Irani to be disqualified for allegedly lying about completing her graduation from Delhi University. While we don't know about Irani's DU degree, we do know that we can look forward to more theatrics and antics in the coming days.

