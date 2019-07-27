Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Seal

Best foot forward

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Seal during the celebrity vs Indian Armed Forces football match in Colaba on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A meal fit for India's heroes

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas [which celebrates India's successful Operation Vijay in Kargil on July 26, 1999] in the best way possible way — feeding jawans and their families in Kargil and Dras Valley. Kapoor, who has been in the region for the past five days, travelling from one post to another, whipped up an entire meal for 600 people on the eve of the occasion, using local ingredients available there.

"We made a tiranga kheer, which was based on the theme of the diwas — remember, rejoice and renew. I made the dish that we have all grown up eating for the 'remember' aspect, combined apricots [it's season time here] with local flowers and carrots for the 'rejoice' bit, and made a kheer with green peas to complete the theme," he told this diarist. Other dishes included paneer with tomato and local pomegranate, a high protein pulao and double-roasted chicken with kada masala.

RaGa's way or the highway?

These are not the best of times for Rahul Gandhi. The less said about the Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the better. Then, he resigned as the party's president and is now stuck in a limbo since the Congress Working Committee hasn't accepted it.

Now, he has stirred a hornet's nest on social media with a post that calls for the night ban for vehicles on the National Highway that runs through Karnataka's Bandipur National Park to be lifted. Wildlife experts are of the opinion that this would be disastrous for the animals there, while others — most of whom live close to the area — feel that lifting the ban would make their lives a lot easier. We will refrain from making a comment.

Just kidding

Although the city isn't falling short of open mic events, a gig at Bandra's HaikuJAM cottage is sure to get you in good spirits as kids will turn comedians. Conceptualised by Foram Shah and Daaniyal of Spill Poetry, the event is open to children between five and 15 years of age.

"The format isn't different. Since this is the first time we're doing this, we're expecting a footfall in double digits. You have to be sensitive when it comes to kids. We've arranged for goodies for them," Shah told this diarist.

A curatorial collaboration we love

We like how city museums are thi­n­king of innovative ways to make th­eir collections accessible. One such initiative yesterday saw the Jehangir Nicholsan Art Foundation take over the handle @52Museums.

With its focus on the Bom­b­ay Progressive Artists Group, they started with a quiz, and moved on to sharing artworks by Souza, Raza and Ara.

Rina Dhaka's got designs for Amrita Rao

While the fashion fraternity oohs and aahs over the new collections by designers like Gaurav Gupta and Tarun Tahiliani at an ongoing couture week in the national capital, designer Rina Dhaka is busy planning a trip to Mumbai this Sunday for a shoot for her latest collection, tentatively called Sweet Romance. Dhaka, who won't be showcasing her collection at the annual event like she does every season, is collaborating with actor Amrita Rao for the shoot in Lower Parel.

"She was a regular customer earlier and I have also worked with her sister, Preetika, in Bengaluru. We reconnected recently and she seemed apt for my collection as she has a sweet and pretty vibe that fits the feminine, floral and pretty collection we have," Dhaka told this diarist.

Her collection will comprise floral pieces with western influences, which are subtle in colour. Even the embroidery is subtle, but detailed. The collection will have lehengas, sarees and saree gowns. "The lehenga skirts have superimposed flowers, hydrangeas and tiny lillies, and though they look simple, each piece has been really time-consuming," Dhaka added.

