Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

De taali!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Bosco Martis crack up over something that transpired on the set of a reality show on Friday as Kareena Kapoor Khan looks on. Pic /Satej Shinde

Look who's back on the map

"I am not quitting cooking. It will be rebirth after death," celebrated chef Gaggan Anand had said in an interview to the mid-day two years ago, when news of his plans to close down his Bangkok-based restaurant Gaggan, which has consistently made it to Asia's Best Restaurant List, came out. The restaurant served its last meal on August 24, and true to his words, Anand has already announced details of his new venture, Gaggan Anand. The new, more intimate space will be located in his beloved Bangkok and is likely to open in October. It will host 40 diners per evening in four slots, the price (8,000 baht or Rs 18,700) remaining the same. "We will do half the business, double the experience," the maverick

chef wrote in a post.

From Mumbai to Amsterdam

City-based young artist Sarah Naqvi, whose work with textiles including cloth sculptures to talk about taboos and body positivity has earned her critical acclaim, has been selected for a residency at the prestigious De Ateliers School in Amsterdam. Naqvi is the only Indian from among 11 artists who have been selected from over 900 applications from across the world. She will be working in the school's studio for the next two years.

Remembering a dear friend



(From left) Sangita Jindal, Shanta Gokhale, Urmila Kanoria, Jerry Pinto, Sameera Iyengar and Sapan Saran at the reading. Pic /Ashish Raje

A reading of noted theatre critic and writer Shanta Gokhale's recently published memoir held yesterday had all her dear friends in attendance, but one. Acclaimed writer Kiran Nagarkar would have certainly made it, considering that's the last title he fondly picked up from his favourite bookstore, just days before he passed away on Thursday. But he was there in spirit, and before the session began, everyone present — Jerry Pinto, Sameera Iyengar, Sapan Saran among several other names from the world of theatre and literature — rose in silence to remember the man who created the unforgettable Ravan and Eddie.

Super(food) news

We have all grown up hearing about grandmother's remedies for ailments, which employ the use of haldi. Turmeric has since evolved to be recognised as a superfood, given its nutritional and healing properties. Now, a new web series that will feature one such ingredient in each episode is going to focus on turmeric as India's contribution to superfoods. And one of the people who will be featured in it is Mumbai-based Gauri Devidayal, whose The Table Farm in Alibaug produces large quantities of the spice. Devidayal told this diarist that she can't contain her excitement, and that she feels "lucky" to be a part of this series. "We can't wait to see this aired globally!" she signed off.

#TrademarkedToTalk

In a country where intellectual property rights and laws concerning them are just about beginning to make a dent in the world of "artistic inspiration", the news of a hashtag getting trademarked is certainly not something we come across every day. After a long-drawn process that lasted for seven years, actor and anchor Kubbra Sait has managed to get her brand tagline and hashtag #PaidToTalk trademarked. "The idea of using #PaidToTalk came to me when I decided to move to Mumbai and pursue a career in events as a compère/emcee," she said, adding, "When it was brought to my notice that other artistes had also started using it, I spoke to them about it. Some kindly agreed [to drop it], some didn't. That's when my Mum and I decided to take the legal route." The various steps included getting her logo and tagline registered, which was followed by the hashtag. "Sharing this news was important to me as an entertainer because somehow we don't take the entertainment business seriously," Sait told this diarist.

