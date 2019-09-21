Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

You have our attention

Hrithik Roshan and Meghna Ghai Puri give the paparazzi before them a miss and pose for photographers a level above as Subhash Ghai looks on. Pic/Sameer Markande

When the universe conspired

In March 2018, mid-day had featured the journey of Mehul Gohil. A die-hard fan of Christopher Nolan, he won a Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) challenge to watch the acclaimed filmmaker participate in an FHF discussion for which he had been invited to Mumbai. While Gohil did see his hero from a distance, he didn't get a chance to meet him in person. So, this time around, though the news that Nolan is in town to shoot a part of his upcoming film did thrill Gohil, he chose to not get his hopes up. "But I had read that he was shooting in Colaba, and so I thought, 'Let's take a chance'," Gohil told this diarist about how he and his friends drove down to Regal Cinema recently, just in case. "As I crossed the signal towards Regal... I spotted Mr Nolan, in his trademark blue shirt, black trousers. He was scouting the lane opposite Cafe Mondegar, where they shot the next morning. I was super nervous, but managed to look him in the eye, gave a firm thank you handshake for Batman, and told him I had come to Jodhpur in 2011," Gohil added, referring to his visit to the city when Nolan was shooting a few sequences for Dark Knight Rises. "He is a thorough gentleman," gushed Gohil about the fleeting encounter. "After 14 years of umpteen failed attempts, it sort of culminated, and how! Good things come to those who wait."

Diplomatic push for pisco sour

Pisco, a drink obtained from the distillation of recently fermented "pisqueras grapes", is a source of pride for all Peruvians. Produced extensively in the wine-making regions of Peru and Chile, the drink is best known to Mumbaikars as pisco sour. On September 26, the Ambassador of the Republic of Peru, Carlos R Polo, and the Honorary Consul of Peru in Mumbai, Ardeshir BK Dubash will celebrate Pisco Day at a fine-dine in Fort. The cocktails will be whipped up by none other than Fabio Subia, second secretary at the Embassy of Peru in New Delhi, who will give the guests a taste of a range of pisco-based cocktails including the algarrobina.

Tech for the planet

Over 2,000 budding techies from colleges across Maharashtra participated in a hackathon event preceding Solve for the planet: 24-Hour NASA Space App Challenge 2019 (NSAC), held at IIT Powai and Thakur College of Engineering and Technology (TCET) recently. An annual hackathon, organised in phases across the world, the NSAC encourages young minds to come up with tech-based solutions for issues facing our planet. Five groups from TCET and two groups from Thakur Polytechnic Institute in Kandivali have been selected for the final round which will be organised in New Delhi next month. Some of the projects that won focussed on technology used for waste management, rural development, electric motor for two-wheelers, etc. With adults having failed the planet miserably, we are pinning all hopes for a greener future on the gen next.

The sport and the sea

With the first NBA India Games having been announced, tickets for the pre-season games scheduled in the first week of October are already selling like hot cakes. But this isn't the only way the National Basketball Association is engaging with its Indian fans. We hear that basketball enthusiasts will now be able to play a game at what's being hailed as India's first floating court to be set up from October 1 to 3 near Bandra Worli Sea Link. To be set up somewhere close to where the luxury floating restaurant AB Celestial is usually stationed, the court will be like a barge anchored to the shore. Ready to shoot a floating basket?

Tanmay back on the scene?

It will soon be a year since allegations about comedian Utsav Chakraborty's sexual misconduct set the #MeToo ball rolling in India. The developments also led to the disbanding, so to speak, of comedy collective AIB, which, featured Chakraborty in some of its videos. Tanmay Bhat, who no longer holds the position of CEO of AIB, has seldom made appearances on the live stand-up scene since. But the comedian will make a comeback of sorts with a rather unique event slated for World Kindness Day on November 13. Bhat will jam with musician Ankur Tewari at a venue in Bandra, where the audience will pay in kind, not cash, by visiting the web page of the organisers Kindness Unlimited. With several volunteer activities slated to unfold in Mumbai over the next two weekends, they can choose a cause, devote their time to it and get their ticket via email.

