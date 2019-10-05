Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

All eyes on me

Priyanka Chopra Jonas checks her attire during a media meet for her upcoming film at a Juhu hotel on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Jazz finds a high note



Camille Thurman

Jazz music buffs in the city have a lot to cheer about these days. Adding to the good times is news of the third edition of the International Jazz Festival that will return to NCPA next week. The stellar line-up comprises two shows per day, starting with Dal Segño Trio featuring LaToya Smith, followed by jazz giant Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio. "Since the inception of this festival, we have invited some of the greatest jazz minds to India. This year, we have organised six performances and a jam session by world-renowned artistes. We have Camille Thurman, LaToya Smith, Deborah Carter, Mandy Gaines and Yuval Cohen performing.



Yuval Cohen

Grammy-award winners Abraham Burton and Alex Sipiagin will play Mingus classics as a quintet — the format most celebrated by Charles Mingus during the peak of his career — for the first time in India. The Round Midnight Orchestra is one of Europe's leading jazz ensembles will also perform. Mumbaikars will also get a taste of the exciting nightlife of renowned New York Jazz Clubs and Broadway during the golden era of jazz," Farrahnaz Irani, general manager — western music at NCPA, who has curated the festival, shared with this diarist. The current leader of Israeli jazz, Cohen will also perform in a sextet at the festival.

Planting Bandra green

The dialogue around sustainability is opening up in myriad ways for Mumbaikars. And the more we listen, the more we learn. And while the city (and outskirts) are teeming with a hoard of farms, there's a unique one right here in the suburbs. Dream Grove is a community farm in Bandra. A citizen-led initative, the farm located inside MCGM D'Monte Road garden invites volunteers to spend their Sundays growing organic produce. The aim? A food forest of sorts.

As luck would have it

The Mahabharata never ceases to fascinate. While its multi-layered plot and complex characters have often lent themselves to academic research, this time, it's the pivotal game that Yudhisthira lost — which ultimately led to the war in the epic — which will be explored in a public lecture. Dr Renate Syed, a German scholar of indology, sinology, Indian art history and oriental studies, will deliver the lecture, titled Aaksa-dyÅ«ta in the Mahabharata, organised by the INSTUCEN. Dr Syed will present arguments for why the game famously played by the eldest Pandava and Shakuni, was not a game of chess, pachisi or dice but the old game of chance or luck called aksa-dyÅ«ta. Intrigued? Head to the Prabodhankar Thakre Sports Complex in Vile Parle on Sunday.

Here's how you can roll back the years

Get ready to roll back the years. Or make that Rola Cola back the years. We had reported in these pages earlier that Parle was thinking of bringing the iconic sweet from the '90s back due to popular demand. Thousands of people had pleaded with the company to ensure its return. And their pleas didn't fall on deaf ears. That's because Parle announced yesterday that Rola Cola is indeed back in the market. The black, coin-shaped candy has now been given a sleek packaging that's more in line with 21st century tastes. But pop it in your mouth and we can guarantee that you'll be transported to the pre-Internet, Doordarshan era when the candy was all the rage.

Fashionably uncool?

At a time when the fate of Kashmir still hangs in the balance, a high-end Indian fashion brand had a foot-in-the-mouth moment recently when they posted pictures from their upcoming collection Zooni, inspired by the region. The pictures, which depicted women dressed in the traditional kurta pheran, was captioned, "Kashmir's tree of life remains resplendent… an abundance of history, beauty and warmth…." They were trolled on social media, with people saying the brand was propagating neo-orientalism and profiting out of the misery of Kashmiri people. One such post even pointed out that their price range was in five figures. In response, the brand removed the pictures and the video (shot at a Kashmiri wedding), with a conciliatory post, "In November 2017, our design team began research and textile development for our collection drawing from Kashmir. The shoot was executed over five days from June 27 to July 2, 2019. A release was planned for August 8, 2019 and given the political and social climate surrounding the region, the launch was postponed. The decision to withhold the images has since been under considerable discussion and concern."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates