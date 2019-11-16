Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Snap out

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exit the domestic airport, we wonder why the bridal finery one whole year after the shaadi. Or is it not being able to get out of character after a historical? Pic/Anurag Ahire

You'd normally associate Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya with historical artifacts that give us a window into the past. You would also find exhibitions of paintings there. But what you wouldn't normally expect is for a play to be staged on the premises, though that's exactly what is going to happen this afternoon. The amphitheatre at the Children's Museum at CSMVS is going to host Jhoom Jhoom Jhumpa, a play that Sapan Saran has directed as part of Tamasha Theatre. The story is set in the magical world of Ul-Albela, where the protagonist, Jhumpa, a bright, young girl, has only one thing on her super-intelligent mind — to make the best tea in the world. "The play makes interesting use of ladders as set design, physical movement, live music and choreography to create a make-believe world that is full of magic and fantasy," Saran, who also wrote the script, told this diarist.

The city had a rather high-profile visitor this week, and that's apart from Katy Perry. Charles, Prince of Wales was in Mumbai and what's more, he also celebrated his 71st birthday here. The royal dignitary had an action-packed day, meeting children from BMC schools in the afternoon. But his night was reserved for a more high-profile affair. He met entrepreneurs like Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons; Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries; and Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, apart from philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla and Perry, who's in Mumbai to perform at a concert tonight.

Anthony Horowitz and (right) Alexander McCall Smith in conversation

Both are acclaimed British writers. Anthony Horowitz and Alexander McCall Smith are in Mumbai at present, where they have been invited for a literature festival. While McCall Smith is best known for the series The No 1 Ladies Detective Agency, Horowitz wrote the popular Alex Rider series for children. The two bumped into each other at the author's lounge at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Nariman Point recently. They exchanged warm handshakes and had a brief conversation before moving on. This diarist couldn't quite grasp what they said, but it seemed amicable, and it was a rare frame indeed.

Goa Sunsplash is inarguably India's biggest festival for reggae music, a genre you don't often get to hear in this country. It returns in January next year, and the line-up for the event was announced yesterday. We were pleased to see Macka B on it, who you might remember from the song, Cucumba, which went viral. Other artistes include the legendary Earl Gateshead and Mumbai act Bombay Bassment. Book your tickets for this one, since it promises to be a party.

The smorgasbord of culinary studios surfacing in the city is changing what we understand an "F&B establishment" as. But what is interesting is how the old spaces are interacting with and imbibing influences from the new. Take cooking classes, for example. Go to your Facebook page, click on 'events' and chances are, your feed is going to be inundated with cooking classes scheduled across the city. But what comes as interesting news is that Seefah, a restaurant owned by chef couple Seefah Ketchaiyo and Karan Bane, will be kicking off such an event at their establishment, too. Starting with December 22, the Asian eatery will be hosting two classes per month on Thai and Japanese food, conducted by Ketchaiyo and Bane. "The idea behind these was to enable people with basic skills to make simple Thai food at home. This, in turn, will help promote the cuisine and create awareness around it," Ketchaiyo (in pic) told this diarist.

