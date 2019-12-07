Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

All eyes on Arjun

Members of the Deulewale community that whip themselves and beg on the streets spot Arjun Rampal and request a selfie in Bandra on Friday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Deck the halls

It's hardly ever a silent Christmas in Mumbai. But a cause for a bigger celebration this is year is that India's biggest Christmas festival is heading to a Lower Parel mall next weekend.

It will include decor, festive cuisine live performances as well as a market full of festive products from all around the world. 'Tis truly the season to be jolly.

Call of the wild

Artiste Roopkumar Rathod is singing a different tune these days. He is all set to launch his first coffee table photo book, Wild Voyage today as part of an ongoing exhibition at a city gallery. About his change from stage and studio to the writer's desk, the singer is looking forward to the experience.

"I have filled my canvas with moments that feel bonafide, vulnerable and uncontrived. Here I am, stepping off the edge with an open heart and this is my journey into the wild… My wild voyage!" The book includes a foreword by Amitabh Bachchan.

Look who's on the list!

The jury shortlist for the 17th edition of the Crossword Book Awards (CBA) has been announced. Put together by India's largest book retail chain, the nominations are across four categories: non-fiction, fiction, children's books and translation.

And city-based authors have made the list, too. Shanta Gokhale has been nominated for her autobiography, while Amrita Mahale and Shubhangi Swarup have been shortlisted for fiction. Other names in the list include Raghuram Rajan, Ramachandra Guha and Tamil scholar Perumal Murugan. The 12-member jury comprised Arshia Sattar, Namita Gokhale, Naresh Fernandes, Janice Pariat and Rohan Murty.

"The shortlist reflects not just the incredible diversity and excellence in Indian writing today but also reflects pressing and critical conversations of our times that are present in books across categories — including in the books shortlisted in the Children's writing as well as the fiction categories. We're very grateful to the jury for their thoughtful selection," Hemali Sodhi, director of CBA told this diarist.

There's nothing made up here

Celebrity makeup artist Subhash Vagal commonly known as Subbu, who has worked with starts such as Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Tabu, passed away yesterday. Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute with a series of pictures.

"He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu," she wrote. Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty also expressed their condolences in the comments.

The mind game

It is natural to wonder how pioneers in their fields manage to pull it all off. Now, a documentary called The Mind Behind, made by Supari Studios, seeks to open up the minds of some of India's greatest artistes. The three-part series offers a peek into the lives of rapper Emiway Bantai, chef Thomas Zacharias from The Bombay Canteen and off-road and enduro motorcycle racer CS Santosh.

"I've always been curious about how exceptionally talented artists and athletes do what they do. How do their minds work? What are their processes like? So, it was a thrill to dive deep into these questions," director of the series, Niyantha Shekar told this diarist.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates