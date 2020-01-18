Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Things are looking up

Varun Dhawan turns his back on the others and focuses on the mid-day photographer at a five-star in Juhu on Friday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Saying bonjour to Mumbai

Collaborations between artistes from different countries are not unheard of. But it is not often that you listen to two vastly different musical traditions in a single performance. On January 28, the city will see a unique concert titled FKBass Holograms. Featuring bass player and composer Floy Krouchi, it is being put together by the French Institute in India, Alliance Française de Bombay in partnership with Levi's Lounge. Krouchi plays the augmented bass — a special instrument which uses electronics and real-time transformation. Having studied jazz with David Patroid and electro-acoustic under G Favotti in the conservatory in Paris, she pursued training in Indian music under Pandit Hindraj Divekar.

The soundscape comprises what she calls "electronic ragas" and she will be accompanied by composer and researcher at the noted French institute IRCAM, Robert Piechaud. Speaking about the upcoming event, Frouchi told this diarist, "I hope that the concert will bring attention to the Rudra Veena, the musicians who play this instrument, my research into acoustics, and how I have used it to develop a new instrument."

Stringing a surprise

As far as sitar teachers go, no one could have had it better than Anoushka Shankar whose father, the one and only Ravi Shankar, started showing her the ropes when she was merely seven years old.

The musician has since been keeping her family legacy alive, building a name for herself in her own right. But she rarely performs in India, the country of her origin. So, it comes as good news that she will be playing a concert in Mumbai next month.

A true fam jam

Singer, producer and composer Clinton Cerejo's kids are up to some good — evident from an Instagram video he posted recently. "Great to leave the studio early enough to catch your kids rehearsing at home...," he wrote in the caption. While his daughter Eva rendered a beautiful cover of Alicia Key's If I ain't got you, son Noah took to the keys.

It turns out, the siblings will be performing on stage together next Sunday for the first time at Bandra's St Andrew's Auditorium, as part of a show called Bloodline that is being curated by artiste Asif Ali Beg.

There was an outpouring of praise and congratulations in the comments section. AR Rahman and Sonu Kakkar commended the duo, while Vishal Dadlani expressed admiration when he said, "That's beautiful, Clinton. You guys must he so proud!" Well, we are certainly looking forward to Republic Day now.

Taking forward the Dalal legacy

Renu Dalal, daughter of late legendary chef Tarla Dalal, is back with her second book, Simple & Delicious Vegetarian Recipes, which will be launched on Wednesday. Her first book, Modern Vegetarian Recipes, focused on diverse recipes from her travels.

Elaborating on her upcoming title, she told this diarist, "Vegetarianism today is dynamic, exciting, and growing faster than ever before. In my book I've tried to capture all of these traits in recipes that are inventive, healthy, gourmet, and most importantly, simple to prepare at home. I've also offered readers vegan and gluten-free options where applicable. Ultimately, the book is all about preparing nourishing, novel, and tasty meals that are ideal for both feeding the family and, entertaining friends and relatives." Sounds yum.

Painting their way to road safety

In an attempt to spread the message for the 31st Road Safety Week, Safe Kids Foundation and Mumbai Traffic Police joined hands for a workshop titled Create Out — Create Your Heart Out. Children between 12 and 14 years were given road-safety scenarios like traffic signals, footpaths and zebra crossings to paint signs that would light up with LEDs at the traffic police headquarters in Worli.

A double whammy, the children had their creative juices flowing while conceptualising, drawing and painting even as they learned a thing or two about road safety. In the end, the signs found their place on a canvas that was illuminated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates