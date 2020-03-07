Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The Present Moment

Janhvi Kapoor is snapped while she arrives at her father's residence in Lokhandwala to celebrate her 23rd birthday on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

For the love of the jutti

Designer Rahul Mishra, famed for his standout ensembles resplendent with experiments with surface textures, is this time moving his attention to footwear with a line of juttis. The collection, created in collaboration with a footwear portal by designer Laksheeta Govil, borrows not just from his colour palette, motifs, and embroidery, but from his signature silhouettes and techniques too. Each jutti has been handcrafted in pastel shades of champagne, blush, and mint with bright pops of embroidery and embellishments. "I believe that fashion flourishes when sprouting through the foundation of strong individual expression and accessibility.

This collection allows us the opportunity to bring my design aesthetic to a wider audience that is young and independent," Mishra said to this diarist.

Stray helpline suspended

Andheri-based NGO Save Our Strays has suspended its SOS services for stray cats and dogs due to a cash crunch. They shared their concerns on social media revealing that they have run up a debt and are inviting donations to help resume their work. "We have vet, kennel, medication and vaccination bills to the tune of R4 lakh to clear besides paying salaries to our ambulance staff and other overheads," the post read. To make a donation, call or WhatsApp on 9820141310.

The one to keep an eye on

It was a proud moment for Mumbai's Masque when they heard recently that they will receive the Miele One To Watch Award 2020 at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, which recognises it as a rising star in Mumbai. Founded by Prateek Sadhu, executive chef, and Aditi Dugar, restaurant director, Masque is known for its focus on indigenous ingredients and transforming traditional recipes. "This is an incredible honour and a proud moment for us. It's a milestone to have [it] in just three years of opening.

We took a gamble on the idea which seemed far-fetched then — the chef decides what's on offer every day and the dishes have no name. We are humbled and filled with gratitude. We will continue to focus on Indian ingredients and redeveloping Indian flavours. Our new lab will also be used for flavour development," Sadhu told this diarist. And though the celebrations in Japan have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus scare, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants hosted a bash at Masque

on Thursday.

Music for a cause

Software engineer Arushi Jain aka modularprincess has rendered an analog version of Hum honge kamyaab to raise relief funds for survivors of the recent Delhi riots. Through the viral video she has managed to raise $600, which will be sent to buy medical supplies. "It's important to put this out there so that folks can know it's okay to take matters in their own hands and use their artistic practice in more creative ways to address social conflict," she wrote.

Look who's singing in Konkani

Singer Baba Sehgal recently took to social media to share his accolades at the first ever World Konkani Music Awards, where he walked away with the title for outstanding independent musician. He was seen posing with Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant. "This is the first time that such an award has been given out for independent Konkani musicians and singers, and it is all thanks to founder Allen Vaz. Konkani is a beautiful language but a lot of Goan musicians aren't heard, even though their music often finds its way in to Bollywood," Sehgal told this diarist.

