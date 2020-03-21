Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Veggies at the time of corona

Television actor Rashmi Desai stocks up on vegetables at Lokhandwaala in Andheri on Friday evening. Pic/Satej Shinde

Nothing funny about it

The stand-up Papa CJ, like many others in self-isolation right now, is having a difficult time with it. And he has taken to LinkedIn to share his thoughts on the subject. He talks about taking the difficult call to cancel travel, and all other plans for the sake of his health and that of his loved ones and others. Talking about it, he told this diarist, "The problem is that very few people are acknowledging the mental and emotional turmoil that people are going through. This is my way of saying, it is normal and completely understandable to hate it even though you are willfully taking on the responsibility as a conscientious human being."

HC quashes Kamra's plea

City-based comedian Kunal Kamra is in the news again and this time not for being on another no-fly list. Delhi HC on Friday declined to hear Kamra's plea challenging the fly ban imposed by Indigo following the episode with the founder-editor of a news channel aboard their Lucknow-bound flight. Reacting to this, Kamra who was in the midst of putting together a video statement, said, "I had very little faith in the judiciary. If the HC order was in my favour, I would lose faith in Amit Shah too". He also added, "At this time, no one is flying, so it hardly matters."

The show must go on

When you can't go and watch your favourite artistes live, performances come home to you. And here it's an entire festival. Artiste management company Big Bad Wolf is putting together a festival that will span eight days across social media platforms, titled Live at HQ.

Starting on March 25, its line-up includes Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Aisi Taisi Democracy (Rahul Ram and Sanjay Rajoura), Karan Singh Magic, Vir Das, Varun Grover and Karsh Kale. Talking about the idea, Dhruv Jagasia from Big Bad Wolf told this diarist, "We were thinking about what we can do in this time with the talent that we have.

We hope this will inspire young artistes to innovate and use different mediums in a situation where live gigs are not possible." When asked how best musicians can tide over the present crisis, Kuhad told this diarist, "By staying in and making the best of solitude, which is an ideal environment for peak creativity."

Cooking it up for a lockdown

If you are stocked up and isolated, a Facebook group by Peter Griffin, city-based writer and journalist-on-sabbatical, might be the best way for amateur chefs to give it a go in the kitchen. Called Simple Recipes for Complicated Times, it is an attempt to create a resource for those who rely on cooks, take-outs and deliveries. It urges people to post simple ones that use fewer perishable ingredients and those who don't have full kitchens. "When the possibility of an extended lockdown started to be a probability, I thought of some people I know who are at the same level of knowledge as I was and who rely on cooks and restaurants for their meals. It was a question posted on Facebook and Twitter with my modest following. With past experience, I realise, people often want to be helpful but don't know how. So far it has many recipes and strangers joining. It has now evolved into a Facebook group," Griffin told this diarist.

View from home

Celebrity photographer and producer, Atul Kasbekar, has found a silver lining to the lockdown. He has started posting and encouraging others to post pictures from around the world and tag him. His only demand is that there be no filters or retouching. He reposts the ones he likes and the result is a series of stunning vistas. "The air is usually pretty crappy, almost always unhealthy. If you want the sky you almost never shoot in Mumbai and insert the sky later on Photoshop. It's remarkably crisp and clear, sunlight is coming through. It's like the fish returning to the canals in Venice," he said adding, "It feels like the Earth is healing."

