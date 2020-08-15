Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Let it soar

Actor Sunil Grover holds the Indian tricolour with pride in Chembur on the eve of India's Independence Day. Pic/Shadab Khan

Sona sings for real freedom

We might be completing 73 years of Independence, but the freedom to move around is still restricted for women in several parts of India. Singer Sona Mohapatra's latest song, Raat ke musaafir, composed by Nitin Krishna Menon, is a reminder of the struggles that Indian women face daily, including their commute and work life. The video, featuring actors Sakshi Hasija as a cab driver who aspires to be a civil servant, and Anupama Sunehria, a hockey player, goes live today.

"Our police haven't been sensitised to understand gender equality as part of their basic duty. One can pass all the laws in the world, but the implementation needs to be improved. This song captures the aspirations of young Indian women who aim to make their mark in the world and expect equal rights," shared Mohapatra.

Keeping Dharavi's art community alive

The Dharavi Art Room, which operates out of a tiny, colourful room filled with books and artwork, in the settlement, has been struggling to stay afloat. The founders, who seek to empower children and women of marginalised communities through art, have been finding it difficult to keep the space running, covering rent, and maintaining the scholarships and stipends of kids they work with. Earlier this week, they reached out to followers on Instagram individually, seeking help to tide over this storm.

"We've been getting through so far with the sale of zines, generosity of donors, and pop-up workshops, etc. We were going to get a place for a proper library around March, but the plan got shelved due to the situation. We also undertook a food programme for kids in the past few months. Now, funds are drying up, and we need help to cover costs, and keep it alive," shared co-founder Himanshu S, adding that the kids have been enquiring, "Kab khulega?" If you want to lend our support, you can reach out to them at 9773361243.

East Indian sounds go global



Nelson Patel

The ongoing pandemic has seen the world go digital. And the city's East Indian Marathi Catholic community isn't far behind, holding a few traditional online singing competitions across YouTube channels during the national lockdown.

Inspired by this, Nelson Patel, producer of the first East Indian movie, Tu Maza Jeev (2009), has moved the singing contest to an international platform where the community spread across the globe gets a chance to showcase their talent. So far, Patel has received 28 entries from four countries, including India. Check out the competition that premieres today on the Elvis Multimedia YouTube channel at 8 pm.

Sweet somethings in SoBo

This is definitely going to get a few cheeni-weeny chuckles. Participants in a SoBo chat group were smiling when a gent pointed out the name of the building where a 'Sugar Doctor' is located.

The Diabetes Management Centre is housed at a building called Candy Castle in Colaba. Amused at the irony? We think candy is just what these docs have not ordered!

Do your bit, donate plasma



Dr Charuta Mandke

To honour COVID-19 warriors in the line of duty, NGO Mumbai Dhadkan is organising a virtual event on Independence Day with guest of honour, Magsaysay awardee Dr Prakash Baba Amte, and a special guest, stand-up artiste Atul Khatri. This event will launch the campaign Plasma Do Na.



Atul Khatri

"More than lakh patients have recovered from COVID, yet the number of plasma donors in the city continues to remain abysmal. Each plasma donor has the power to save two lives. It is safe to donate in public hospitals," Dr Charuta Mandke from the Mumbai Dhadkan team told this diarist. Log on to Facebook/OneMD and find out more about the issue.

