Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

All in the same boat

Fishermen take a break by the Gorai Creek on Friday. Pic /Satej Shinde

New avatar for iconic art mag



Mulk Raj Anand founded Marg in 1946 along with a group of visionaries

The legacy of Modern Architectural Research Group (Marg) cannot be understated. Founded by writer Mulk Raj Anand and a group of other visionaries in 1946, the magazine not only had the world's leading architects writing for it but also championed two major projects undertaken in this country — the creation of New Bombay and Chandigarh. It's India's oldest art magazine and is entering its 75th year next month. But its platinum jubilee will see Marg in a new avatar via a virtual release on October 7.

From the September 2020 issue onwards, each issue will take an interdisciplinary approach, and also feature advanced studies in art and culture. Calling the new Marg a cultural act of relevance in our hard times, CEO Rizio Yohannan told mid-day, "An organisation that stands the test of time is one that welcomes the [r]evolutionary spirit of newer generations of its people at critical junctures in its life and dares to let them change its good old methods. Marg has survived this far because its founders, as well as all the Margis who followed them, saw it as a road that could bring unexpected experiences."

Where the mind is without fear

Veena Singhal, Peddar Road's Iron Lady is no more. Singhal, who passed away on September 30, was part of the doughty frontline of the SoBo set opposing the Peddar Road flyover. The Woodlands building resident was also a past chairperson of the Peddar Road Residents Association (PRRA) and prominent voice warning about cell tower radiation hazards. Prakash Munshi, Malabar Hill's anti mobile tower radiation activist called her, "A social worker and fighter and above all, an elder sister to me." Veena Singhal's daughter Radhika reminisced, "What I learnt from mom is her fearlessness and to never be so afraid of people's opinions that you forget to do the right thing."

Crowdfunding a virtual home

When the pandemic struck, The Indian Music Experience Museum in Bengaluru, the only music museum in the country, was faced with the choice of lying low given their closure, or embracing the challenge. They chose the latter, taking public programmes online and launching a virtual exhibition on Google Arts & Culture. But to continue to create more resources, they need financial support. So, they have started a fundraiser to raise R5 lakh. Speaking about the move, director Manasi Prasad shared, "We want to create a virtual walkthrough of the museum, which entails 3D filming, and bring our exhibits online. We'd usually take the CSR route but most of that funding is now going towards COVID relief work, and rightly so. Thus, we opted for crowdfunding."

Imagine forever

The world needs healing right now. It always has, if you think about it. That's why John Lennon was compelled in 1971 to write the song Imagine, a timeless call for peace. In 2020, Ankur Tewari — with lyrical guidance from Swanand Kirkikre — has reimagined the entire song in Hindi. The title of their cover is Farz karo, a literal Hindi translation of the word, 'imagine'. The rest of the lyrics also stay true to the original. It perhaps comes at a time when the need for peace is of paramount importance. Tewari, as a singer, stays true to Lennon. He told this diarist that Kirkire conceived the words about a year ago, after which they started work on it before finally releasing it in the middle of the pandemic. Tewari said, "The world has always been in a state of flux." Truer words have rarely been spoken.

Here's who breaks down the most

Running into problems with your car while on the road is no fun at all. It can be frustrating to find a mechanic, especially at odd hours, and then wait until they arrive. And it turns out, during the lockdown, Mumbaikars and Goans have had to deal with a lot as compared to other states. An app, founded by a city-based entrepreneur — which helps with repairs and other services on the highways apart from working as an aggregator of local garages and mechanics — has shared data on the number of breakdown calls it received during this period. While Mumbai and Goa topped the list with over 3,000, Telangana saw 502. West Bengal was third on the list with 440 cases, followed by Kerala at 386. Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, jointly accounted for 100 cases. Well, these calls, thankfully, were serviced.

