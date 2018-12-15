Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

You talking to me?

Malaika Arora seems an inch away from rolling her eyes as she listens to her neighbour at an event in Lower Parel on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

A tech restaurant from the future

Technological advancement has gone beyond our premonitions in a way that it has crept into all aspects of our life. And now, we hear tittle-tattle of a new restaurant, Drinx Exchange, with an electronic, interactive table that allows you to place orders and keep track of cricket scores.

"I wanted our patrons to not only see and hear things, but also enjoy them. The interactive table at our restaurant became a medium for this and gamification has been a major inspiration behind the idea. We're hoping this will add value to their experiences," Rahul Dhingra, co-owner of the joint which will open in Saki Naka on December 20, told this diarist.

No longer behind the scene

Over the years, Furtados School of Music (FSM) has nurtured generations of budding musicians in Mumbai. But now, one of its staff members has embarked on his musical career. Ketan Mohite is FSM's artiste and marketing manager.

He has just launched his debut single, a Hindi track called Main Kaun Hoo, roping in the who's who of the city's music circuit - such as Gino Banks on drums and Rhythm Shaw on guitar - as backing musicians. Talking about this new chapter, Mohite told this diarist, "My major influence has been listening to Lucky Ali's music, and I still remember playing my guitar at midnight, thinking of someone - an imaginary person - when the lyrics came to me all in one go."

Early Christmas

Christmas is a time for spreading as much joy as possible. But what about those less fortunate than us? They deserve as much merry-making in this jolly season. And with that in mind, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point is bringing over 170 children from across city NGOs together on Tuesday for its annual Christmas bash. The NCPA's Symphony Orchestra of India will treat the little ones to a musical experience that involves carols. And a troupe from Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts will add to the entertainment, putting up a recital. But what's a Christmas party for children without Santa Claus? The evening will end with Santa distributing gifts among the children, ensuring that they go, "Ho ho ho."

Art is for all

If the city were to ever host a Woke Awards, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences would be a strong contender. With its robust community of socially conscious students, the institute is now hosting the Bahujan Art Festival/Marginal Art Festival 2018, an event dedicated to artists from marginalised communities.

"The festival is special because it's a platform for SC, ST and OBC artists which will help amplify their thoughts collectively. We are looking forward to a delightful time filled with exhibitions, music, poetry, dance and panel discussions," Suman Morwal, a core committee member told this diarist.



Pic/Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The first top cop

Julio Ribeiro is our first memory of when we heard of the term 'top cop.' The tough-talking former city Commissioner of Police cracked the whip to maintain law and order in the 1980s. However, we were curious to find out about the city's first Commissioner of Police. We found the answer when we spotted the bust of Sir Frank Souter at the Bhau Daji Lad Museum. On December 14, 1864 he was appointed to this post that he served for 24 years. The bust, made with public subscription, was inside the BMC office and shifted to the museum in the late 1940s.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates