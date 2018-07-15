Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Sanjay Khan

The other Sanjay biography

Actor Sanjay Khan, once, most known for his chocolate boy looks, has donned many hats. The veteran, who is the younger sibling of actor-director Feroz Khan, and was father-in-law to Hrithik Roshan, has not only starred in many hits, but also produced and directed films like Chandi Sona and Abdullah. Among TV serials, his show, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, where he played the lead role is still considered a classic.

Now, Khan is penning a tell-all autobiography titled The Best Mistakes of My Life. Published by Penguin Random House and slated for release in September, the book will see Khan speak about his formative years, his relationship with brothers Feroz and Akbar, his interactions with world leaders, and the fire on the set of Tipu Sultan, which saw him spend several months in hospital, during which he underwent multiple surgeries. Sources said that Khan will also speak about the controversy around his daughter Sussanne Khan's divorce with Roshan. We are all ears.

We smell ramen

More reason for Japanese food lovers to rejoice. If things go according to plan, that is, if the rains don't spring up hard-to-handle surprises, the neighborhood will soon have a cosy ramen and sushi haunt. It's the brain-child of Nooresha Kably, who is best known for Khar's sushi delivery service, Sushi Koi. Kably's husband Anil, who runs the very successful Bagel Shop in Bandra, insists that this one is wholly and solely Nooresha's baby.



Nooresha Kably

"We will follow the authentic style of doing ramen, where the broths are cooked for for over eight hours. We will be making our own noodles too," Nooresha told this diarist. It will be a small neighbourhood diner, a cosy 15-seater, "very Japanese style", as she puts it and will go by the name, Izumi. "It's a lovely sounding name, which means both, spring and fountain." Now, how does one say "bon apetit" in Japanese?

Indian cricket and World Cup football - there's a connection!

Our in-house cricket nut has figured that Indian cricket teams have seldom been at home to follow the World Cup football. They are in England at the moment like they were for the 1974, 1982, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2014 football fiestas.



MS Dhoni

In 1998, Mohammed Azharuddin's Indians were tackling the Sri Lankans and New Zealand in the Emerald Isles while France thrived on their home soil to claim top honours under Didier Deschamps. It can be safely said that Sourav Ganguly, who along with Sachin Tendulkar, starred in that 1998 Akai Nidahas Trophy final against Sri Lanka, closely followed the football World Cup during his spare time. In 2002, Ganguly was captain of India as Brazil scored past their opponents, game after game.

He and his team alongwith our cricket nut who was in England then, remember the sorrow enveloping the whole of England when the Sven-Goran Eriksson-managed side were ejected by eventual champions Brazil. In 2006, Rahul Dravid's team followed the World Cup in the West Indies. As for the current Indian team, a lot of them are football buffs. Pele's beautiful game often figures in their pre-match preparations.

Karan Johar knows your fortune

The next time you go to BKC's Hakkasan, you're likely to find a note from Karan Johar at your table. KJo will now pen fortune cookie messages for the restaurant as part of its seventh anniversary celebrations. The fortunes will be typically tongue-in-cheek, such as 'Don't you wish your marriage was an insta story?



Karan Johar

It would erase itself every 24 hours!'. Talking about the new gig, Johar says, "The macartunes, a hybrid between the traditional fortune cookie and a French macaron, are dedicated to girl power and will empower the lovely ladies of the world. I enjoyed penning these risqué thoughts." The luxe treats will be served complimentary all this month.

Sharjah calling

Prajakta Potnis is inarguably one of the most talented names to emerge from Mumbai's art world, who is best known for inventing new contexts by representing everyday items. We are happy to learn of her participation in A Tripoli Agreement, presented by Sharjah Art Foundation in partnership with Air Arabia.



Prajakta Potnis

Curated by Renan Laru-an, A Tripoli Agreement draws its name from a historic peace accord, and has newly commissioned works, performances, and archival and research projects. Potnis' sculptural video installations are a new iteration of her series, the kitchen debate, will be shown along with an earlier iteration that was at the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

It's been a pleasure!



Actor Kiara Advani seems to be either thanking her fans, or asking to be left alone, as she steps into a Bandra eatery on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates