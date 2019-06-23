Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Sombre Soha

Actor Soha Ali Khan seems to be in deep thought as a bunch of playful strays follow her at a shoot at Aarey Colony in Goregaon East on Saturday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Yoga in the kitchen

Chef Lakhan Jethani and Vedant Malik, who run Mizu, a Japanese fine-dine at Atria mall, Worli, want their staff to not only be fit but also feel good. Which is why they have roped in close friend, fashion model Agatha Francini Gomes Figueiroa, to teach their employees yoga. Figueiroa, on her part, says she's more than happy to share the knowledge.

"Working in a restaurant kitchen can be physically and mentally taxing, so we focus on areas like the shoulders, lower back, wrists and fingers along with breathing techniques and concentration meditation. We make it a point to start and finish the sessions with the Pranav Om and a huge self-love hug where they say out loud

'I love myself'."

On our own

One of this diarist's favourite stores, O.M.O, in Bandra, is moving once again. After hosting a final pop-up and a clearance sale, it is moving to 18th Road in Khar from their space in Chimbai village. The store's owner Arti Shantakumar promises they will reopen in July, and says, "Real estate costs make brick and mortar retail in Mumbai difficult.

We're bringing back the charm of our first store that used to be in a cosy garage. You can expect a minimal, contemporary space with eclectic clothing. We're creating a crisp range of our classics reinvented, which shoppers can customise from a variety of textiles. We will still stock accessories from select brands we've always supported and new ones that we are keen to encourage. And, hopefully host more pop-ups, too."

Tough man in the Afghan camp

The Afghanistan team which took on India in a World Cup fixture at Southampton on Saturday are filled with tough characters who have endured struggles aplenty in order to play cricket at the highest level.



Afghanistan's bowling coach Charl Langeveldt. Pic/Getty Images

Their South African bowling coach Charl Langeveldt is no exception. Langeveldt worked as a prison warden in Drakenstein, near Cape Town as he went about his first-class cricket career before being picked for South Africa in 2001. Somehow, the high-pressure job at the prison helped Langeveldt to be mentally calm while bowling for his team.

Langeveldt played for Kolkata Knight Riders during their dreadful Indian Premier League campaign in 2009 and the reasons for him to believe that he could make a good coach could be traced back to his prison job which also involved coaching cricket and football to the convicts. His tough past has also helped him in accepting situations. When he had to leave his job as SA's bowling coach two years ago since Ottis Gibson, another fast bowler, was appointed head coach, Langeveldt took it in his stride. "You can't have two bowling coaches and that is Otis's specialty," he said. Getting the Afghanistan bowling unit to perform better is a big challenge for Langeveldt but he will do it with toughness and grace.

Double take

Writer-historian Manu S Pillai whose new book, The Courtesan, the Mahatma & the Italian Brahmin (Context, Westland), releases this week, is a lucky man. The book, which is a collection of essays that dip into interesting characters from India's history and reflect on their experiences, will be released with two different covers.

Karthika VK, publisher, Westland, told this diarist, "We wanted to do something special for Manu's book, to set it apart and get people interested and intrigued even before the launch. And Priya Kuriyan's artwork was so brilliant in both the black and cream versions that we decided, why settle for one, let's give readers a choice. Also, secretly, I am thinking, maybe a lot of people are going to be undecided and buy two copies, one of each!"

One proud beardo at a time

Imagine having finally a competition that respects all the hard work and dedication put in growing that perfect facial hair. Yes, it is happening. Wexpress Media Group is hosting a Beard Festival on September 27, which is also World Beard Day, and which will go on for 12 hours.

The festival promises to be a day filled with hot men with beards, beer and lots of fun games and competitions. "The event is for all men who like to flaunt their beards and consider it a fashion statement. We will be combining fashion and the beard in our competitions. It is a much-needed celebration of men and their prized possession and we are excited about it," Niraj Agarwal, the founder of the media group, told us. Hey, beardos, are you listening?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates