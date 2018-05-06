Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

My girlfriend's got my back

Society ladies Renu Chainani and Farah Ali Khan try out jewellery at a shopping pop-up in Bandra on Saturday. Pic/Sameer Markande



Austin Coutinho

What a way to 'pass' a test

After 10 completed editions of the Indian Premier League, it's safe to say that the demand for tickets has risen more than ten-fold. Recently, Kenia Jayantilal, the former India Test player, expressed his distress at not getting an IPL pass for a match at Wankhede Stadium.

After hearing about Jayantilal's plight, our IPL quiz master Austin Coutinho (at one time, a Mumbai Ranji Trophy fast bowling probable) recalled the time when he landed up at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office to collect a couple of passes for the CMD of his employers, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF). The CMD was always on the list of VIPs, but Coutinho was told that it was no longer the case and he was not given an explanation.

Coutinho then decided to try some 'blackmail.' At the time, the acu-masseur of the Indian cricket team was Ramesh Mane, a RCF employee. So Coutinho told the MCA officials that if he doesn't get the passes for his CMD, he wouldn't be able to get Mane released for India duty. In no time, cool Coutinho was walking out of the MCA office with two VIP passes for his boss. Coutinho prised out many a top batsman on the Mumbai maidans, but these two 'wickets' were special too.

Retrospective honour

July will mark the second death anniversary of the late celebrated artist, SH Raza, whose contribution to Indian Modernism was unparalleled. In keeping with this occasion, 40 works by Raza from the Piramal Art Collection, from the early 1940s to the late 1990s, will be exhibited. Set to open next month, the exhibition, titled SH Raza: Traversing Terrains, will be on for four months, and will be the first major retrospective of the artist since his passing away. It will have several interactive elements. We cannot think of a more fitting way to honour the artist.

Let's come out of the house

Priya Dali, a Mumbai-based illustrator whose work has mainly revolved around gender, sex and sexuality, is out with a new comic titled I Wanted To Be The Man Of The House. The work is a response to the universal, post-coming out question — when did you first realise that you were not straight? "A few months ago, when I was asked this question, I realised that I had no clear answer. And obviously, that made me wake up and take notice," she says. Dali found her answer in a game of 'ghar ghar' that she played as a child. "The idea of being the man/husband while playing that innocent game of house wasn't as off-putting for me as it was for most other girls, and, it definitely wasn't because I felt like a boy but probably because I didn't mind being the girl's partner in the story," she explains. For Dali, this comic is an attempt to offer a different narrative to a story we all loved to enact as kids. Pic/Facebook

When an RJ chats about food

Former radio jockey Geetanjali Advani will soon be seen on screen in a new video podcast cookery show titled, Eat With Geet. Advani, who says she has always been a regular in the kitchen, is a pastry chef herself and runs a patisserie in Thane. This show will be a weekly one, not more than four minutes long. It will have Advani rustle up a recipe, that will combine an international dish with Indian style and flavours. Think motichoor cupcakes, Danish pancake pops, Indian style sushi and more.

Some of the quickie recipes have been included keeping working women in mind and those staying in hostels. Speaking to this diarist, Advani said, "It's exciting for me to be a part of a show like this. It gives me a chance to experiment with world cuisine and add my own twist by blending it with an Indian flavour or style. The idea is to offer a distinct yet known flavour in every recipe, which the viewers in turn can create on their own."

The young poet

IT'S heartening to see children take to writing. So, when this diarist came across 11-year-old Soumya Sanghai's debut collection of verse, Magic and Merry Poems, we could only be happy for the young, little poetess. A student of Std VI at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Sanghai says that until some months ago, she did not like reading books.

"I then chanced upon a book of children's poems, and really enjoyed it. Soon, I started writing my own lines and everyone around me loved them," she says. The collection comprises 17 poems, all of which see the kid reflect on everything from history class to a holiday in London, and why its "fun to stay awake at night". Ask her which poet's work she enjoys the most, and pat comes her reply, "I am my own favourite."

