Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Chip off the old block

Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar mirrors his dad's performance antics at a tribute concert held in Worli on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Coleen's wedding agenda is clear

Former model and now celebrity stylist, Coleen Khan, has been quietly keeping busy at her Khar salon. "I am not very ambitious, and believe in going with the flow," she tells this diarist. That flow has led to her create special bridal looks for an upcoming bridal show.

"I just go to my salon, and work there, and have never really promoted it before. But Parthip Thyagarajan [co-founder, WeddingSutra], has been an old friend and has been telling me to do more. I am now on Instagram as well. I feel I am still catching up with this century." Her looks, that will be showcased on the day and social media, are all about being modern yet traditional. "It's a fresh face, which is very light on the make-up. No more smokey eyes! And the hair — maybe braids or two messy buns? The aim is to do something different. It's also about having healthy skin and hair in general."

Bihar cop goes Bollywood

Yes, Mumbai's film industry has been deeply interested in the police and politics of the Bihar state. Now, there's a Mumbai-style crime thriller from the one of the state's more popular IPS officers. Bihar Diaries, written by 1998-batch IPS officer Amit Lodha, is the story of how Lodha arrested Vijay Samrat, one of the state's most feared ganglords, notorious for extortion, kidnapping and massacre.

The book, which follows a very filmy chase across three states during Lodha's tenure, is being published by Penguin Randhomhouse India and, we hear, it was actor Emraan Hashmi who convinced Lodha to write the book. And, it was S Hussain Zaidi, senior crime journalist and writer, who supported Lodha through the writing process. The book will, of course, soon be a potboiler and, if there's any doubt regarding how popular it will be, just check out the cop's twitter account which is full of endorsing posts.

Soaring high

We have been hearing great things about sculptor Ranjani Shettar's ongoing exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Shettar is well-known for her large-scale installations that combine natural and industrial materials. The Bengaluru-based artist's work, Seven Ponds and a Few Raindrops (2017), uses stainless steel and tamarind stained muslin. The exhibition is organised by Shanay Jhaveri, assistant curator of South Asian Art in The Met's Department of Modern and Contemporary Art. Now, there is more cause to rejoice, for the work has been acquired for The Met's permanent collection, joining the likes of Anish Kapoor.

Imran Khan, the enduring cricket hero

Whether his estranged wife Reham Khan's explosive book will prevent Imran Khan from becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan in July, is not clear. What we do know is Imran Khan deserved every success on the cricket field considering the time he spent on his game and his teammates, especially the young ones who he thought were primed for greatness.

Cricket writer R Mohan, once elaborated on Imran's schedule when Sharjah was the hub of Asian cricket during the 1980s. Widely-travelled Mohan informed his readers in The Sportstar that when Pakistan were not playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Imran worked on his own game at the practice ground during the afternoon while other teams competed fiercely at the main ground. Young players were asked to bowl to him from under 12 yards on a concrete strip. As soon as the last ball was bowled at the main ground, Imran used to troop in to the centre and work on his young bowlers.

Mohan watched Imran train Waqar Younis at Sharjah in 1989 and how the captain tried hard to get the young gun to stop sprinting too hard in his delivery stride. Imran would not bother too much about the spinners, who would be advised by team manager Intikhab Alam. Evenings before the match were spent in a huddle with the boss standing up and telling his troops what was expected of them the following day. Interestingly, Imran would often have Dubai as his base during Sharjah tournaments, but that didn't stop him from being at the ground on time be it for a practice session or a game. Whatever happens in his personal and political life, he will be remembered for this cricket leadership, and like Ella Fitzgerald sang, "They Can't Take That Away From Me."

Making of a community

What did it mean to be Muslim in the 20th century? Dr Ali Khan Mahmudabad, professor of political science and history at Ashoka University, will examine this in a December release titled, The Making of North Indian Muslim Identity (Oxford University Press). Ali, who is the son of the Raja of Mahmudabad, one of the erstwhile largest feudal estates in the erstwhile kingdom of Awadh during British India, will focus specifically on the role of literature and poetry as medium through which certain Muslim voices negotiated their understanding of what it meant to be Muslim and Indian between 1850 and 1950. "The age old question that is still asked is whether Muslims are loyal to the country first or community. What I try and argue is how this was creatively resolved by prominent thinkers through poetry."

