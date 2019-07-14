Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Hrithik Roshan

Superstar's super fans

Hrithik Roshan leans over to greet a young fan outside Bandra's Gaiety cinema on Saturday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Help you turn hip

For somebody who is admittedly obsessive about fashion and make-up, Anandita De, daughter of columnist Shobhaa De, seems to have found her calling. De has launched a personal styling portal titled Koket (which means flirt in French) that hopes to make glamour more accessible.

"We live in a celebrity-crazy nation. This platform will give everyday folk the ammo to amp up their style quotient by offering them services such as personal styling, personal grooming, makeover sessions and confidence boosting workshops," she says. There'll also be a live chat room on the website so that you can directly reach out to make an appointment with De. "We want to make this a community for glamour and style."

Emanuel Schlesinger's treasure trove

Pundole's has been getting ready for its Fine Arts Sale for some time now, with interesting works by some of India's leading modernists. Highlights include a powerful rearing horse by MF Husain, a contemplative red VS Gaitonde, a strong group of early Souzas from the 1950s and 1960s and a striking Ram Kumar landscape. It held its preview in London in June, and will do the same in Delhi and Mumbai, before the sale on August 29.

Mallika Sagar, Pundole's auctioneer and specialist, says, "Also included is a group of early works by Bombay School artists formerly owned by Emanuel Schlesinger, one of the earliest patrons of post-Independence Indian art. Particularly exciting is the group of sculptures, including works by Mrinalani Mukherjee (currently on view at the Met Breuer in New York), Meera Mukherjee and the rare-to-find Adi Davierwalla."

Fine writing, but flawed view on MSD

It seems there isn't anyone who doesn't have a view on India's exit from the cricket World Cup. And in Australia, experts like Malcolm Knox (of the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper) feel that the Indian team had a flawed ring to it. He writes: "The indulgent selection of 38-year-old MS Dhoni teetered on the brink of embarrassment throughout the World Cup and turned into catastrophic failure in the semi-final against New Zealand. Due to his eminence in the game, his past record, and a peculiarly authority-loving quality in Indian cricket politics, Dhoni was able to write his own ticket. He always brought calm and composure to India's cricket, but at a certain age, a man can become too calm, too composed, to the point of inertia."

Knox covered Australia's 1998 tour of India where Sachin Tendulkar smashed Shane Warne to pulp. He also collaborated with Greg Chappell for the former India coach's book in 2011. Knox has a fine writing style, but not everyone—even those who are talking Dhoni down—will endorse his views entirely. We certainly don't, simply because there was no better glovesman to take to the World Cup than India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain. And for those who view Australian cricket in perspective—post-the ball tampering row and the current shortage of high quality players, they'll be moved to say, "Look who's talking."

Banker writes for the brown children of the world

Bestselling writer Ashok Banker is enjoying his new tryst with debuts. After the release of his first international title, Upon A Burning Throne earlier this year, Banker, who has authored over 70 novels, will release his first picture book, I am Brown, in March next year. "Growing up as a brown child in a world of brown people, I don't recall a single picture book that depicted brown children or people like myself. Even today, despite all the talk about diversity in western publishing, white dominates picture book representation. I wrote the book to represent the billions who remain unrepresented in these books," LA-based Banker told this diarist over email.

"It is a book that shows a truly diverse range of professions, occupations, foods, cultures, religions, languages. I reached out to artist Sandhya Menon and was thrilled when she agreed to illustrate the book. Then publisher and editor Alice Curry accepted it for publication by Lantana Books, which brings out some of the most diverse and inclusive picture books today." We hear that Banker is coming out with another book soon, too. His next will be Tiny Tiger.

Farewell, Knight

Australian Consul General in Mumbai, Tony Huber, shared a heartfelt post on Twitter this week, bidding adieu to Consul Wes Knight. It read: "There's always one colleague who holds the entire team together through thick and thin with a smile.



Consul Wes Knight

Bidding farewell and thanks to Consul Wes Knight—I wish you a great time back in Canberra and more travels and photos to go with." But Huber's post didn't end at that. It continued, "Igersofmumbai, follow him if you don't already!" We love how Huber is always so kind to his colleagues. Mumbai will miss you too, Knight.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates