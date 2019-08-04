Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

mumbai

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan

And then she said...

Actors Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar seem to be exchanging notes as they promote their upcoming movie in Juhu on Saturday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

(Not) an Instagram fight

When Lisa Ray posted a selfie a few days ago, a follower commented on how the picture was not elegant and classy enough. Ray, who recently came out with her book Close to Bone, replied, "This platform is not about policing others's ideas of what is elegance and class. I don't perceive myself that way and I don't appreciate myself being branded that way." The conversation did not end there, as the follower, a woman replied humbly, "My comment is no just judgement but a humble feedback. Who am I to judge anyone? I am your fan and followed you even before social media platforms. Love always." Goes to show that a healthy dialogue is possible even on social media.

Turning plastic into art

Artist Aditi Joshi, who creates massive, multi-coloured installations out of plastic bags, and whose practice is framed by July 26, when Mumbai was submerged under rainwater and plastic, is gearing up to present her a show at Tarq on August 12. In a departure from her usual works, she has made sculptural paintings out of upcycled bags, wood and cement, to create strikingly minimal, yet powerful, works. This is Joshi's first solo exhibition at TARQ, and follows her participation in the group show, Wasteland, held in 2018. Thrilled to host New Works, gallery director Hena Kapadia, says, "This will be her first solo showing in Mumbai after eight years, and is a wonderful evolution from her earlier shows, although her practice remains as focused on precision and materiality as before."

Amish scripts history

Author Amish Tripathi has just scripted a new chapter in Indian publishing history. As per Nielsen BookScan's data for the weeks of July 27 and August 3, Amish has become the first Indian author to have all his six fiction books simultaneously in its top 10 national bestseller list for two weeks in a row. Publishing house Westland, which gave the author his first big break in 2010 and continues to publish his titles, couldn't have been more proud of this milestone. "Never before has any Indian author seen all his fiction books make it to the Nielsen Top 10 simultaneously. This is unprecedented dominance, much like The Beatles in music. It is definitely a proud moment for all of us in the publishing industry. The hard work and efforts of all and especially Amish, who opened an all new space for mythology as a genre for readers belonging to all age groups, has been commendable," Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO, Westland said.

'Dowe shall not bowl'

Virat Kohli's Team India will once again experience some hardcore cricket-following on their tour to the West Indies. The grounds won't be packed for the two Test matches but there will be some old faithfuls, who love to try and interact with players closer to the boundary line or near the pavilion. Quite a few of them won't be coy to be expressive from their seats. Some of their utterances make great anecdotes and probably the best one is about Uton Dowe, who bowled to Ajit Wadekar's Indians in 1971. Dowe was also in the WI side, which took on Australia in the opening Test of the 1972-73 series at Kingston. On Day One, Dowe was smashed around by Aussie opener Keith Stackpole. After lunch, West Indies skipper Rohan Kanhai brought his pacer on for a second spell. And as Dowe marked out his run-up, a spectator from the stands, exclaimed, "Kanhai, have you not heard of the eleventh commandment? Dowe shall not bowl!" As cricketers the world over will vouch for, West Indian fans top the list where the humour quotient is concerned.

It's Caturday

Amid promoting bilateral relations between Germany and India, the Germany In Mumbai page on Twitter also shares its love for felines. The German Consul's cat, Liona Klos, caught this diarist's attention as it made its debut on the Twitter account. When we asked one of the staff members of the German Consulate in Mumbai, we were told: "Liona Klos is our watchcat, and is usually seated at the entrance of the Consul's Mumbai home. She decides who is allowed to come in." Well, we surely would love to meet this diplokat some day.

