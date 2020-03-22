Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Baby's day in

On Saturday, Taimur Ali Khan prepped for today's 5 pm-salute to all the caregivers in the country. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Changing with the times

In 2010, when Gurmeet Arora, Rishi Acharya, and Jeetu Navlani launched Lower Parel's Tryst, it became a club that went on to redefine the city's nightlife.

After making Mumbai's millennials groove for 10 long years, they have decided to pause and reflect. Clearing the air about the rumoured closure, Arora said, "For now, we plan to renovate the place. It's been over a decade and I think it's time for a new experience."

Ekki Solkar lives on in their thoughts

The birth anniversary of Indian cricket stalwart Eknath Solkar, who specialised in close-in catching, was celebrated on Wednesday. Tributes flew thick and fast from fellow cricketers, teammates and friends on social media. This diarist revealed on Facebook how batting legend Sunil Gavaskar once told him in an interview that he missed Ekki every day of his life. An opponent—Delhi's Hari Gidwani, who played against Mumbai in the 1976-77 Ranji Trophy final—posted a picture of him getting bowled by Solkar in that title clash which Mumbai won under Gavaskar.

Eknath Solkar in 1974. Pic/Getty Images

Journalist Shirish Nadkarni posted a Sportsweek magazine article he wrote on Solkar in 1971. The most touching of tributes came from former cricket writer Joseph Hoover, who went around asking cricketers to part with some of their gear for a charity auction in 1998. "Despite being in bad shape —physically and financially —he [Solkar] offered his 1975 World Cup blazer for the auction to raise money for poor and needy. Wonderful gesture," wrote Bangalore-based Hoover.

No praise is too high for the departed all-rounder who risked life and limb by standing at short leg. It's also important to remember what former cricket star Farokh Engineer (who enjoyed a great view of Solkar's athleticism from his wicketkeeping position) once said: "While his teammates enjoyed a drink after a hard day's cricket, Ekki would be getting treatment on the massage table for all the hits he took."

Chowkidar-cum-crossword champ

Mohan Babu Shirke, 65, has been a doorman at a retail shop in Colaba for about two decades. Shirke's routine consists of buying three Marathi dailies every morning, before he gets to work. He does this so he can solve the crossword puzzles to keep busy. "I take two hours to finish one crossword because I solve them at work. I try to crack all the clues myself but if a clue is too tricky, I ask for help from whoever is around," he said. A self-confessed crossword enthusiast, he ensures that he finishes the puzzles in Choufer, Sandhyakal, and Samrat, every day, so that he can mail the completed crosswords to the respective papers.



Pic/Atul Kamble

He does this as he stands a chance at winning the lucky draws conducted by them for those who mail in their entries. As a result, lady luck has knocked on his door three times. He won a mixer grinder all three times, one might think that that's two times too many. But he is happy about the fact that his efforts have been recognised over and over again. "I gave a mixie [I won] to my brother and he was overjoyed. My family is really supportive of my hobby. In fact, they think it's a great skill to have," he smiles.

Not your regular bun maska

At the Sweden Consulate office in Mumbai, it was semla time. The semla is a traditional sweet roll made in various forms in Sweden, and is associated with Lent.

Today, this Swedish dessert consists of a cardamom-spiced wheat bun which has its top cut off, and is then filled with a mix of milk and almond paste, topped with whipped cream.

And for the first time, the Mumbai office staffers got a chance to try this delicacy. The team tweeted pictures, and the post read: "Most of us locals from #swedeninmumbai had not tasted this #Swedish delicacy earlier. We sure did enjoy this cardamom bun with whipped cream & almond paste baked by our colleague Fiona Dsouza."

Pillai tells a Coelho story

Suchitra Pillai, who has tried her hand at everything from modelling and acting to singing, recently lent her voice for the Hindi audio book of bestselling writer Paulo Coelho's Adultery. Available on Audible.in, the recently released audio book explores the question of finding the balance between life's routine and the desire for something new. "Storytelling is deeply entrenched in India's history and culture—stories have been passed down from one generation to another.

Spoken word is a strong and intimate way to tell authentic stories and it was very exciting to partner on this one. As performers, we are conditioned to portray characters with our body language, but to convey the emotions just through my voice was exhilarating. This particular book, Adultery, touches on the sensitive choices women have to make, so it was important to keep the narration authentic. And audio was an apt medium," Pillai shared.

